Scientists Made Espresso Without Hot Water, And People Couldn't Tell

Most of us think of espresso as a hot, high-pressure ritual.

goes into a machine, boiling water is forced through it, and in about 30 seconds we get a concentrated shot with crema, aroma, bitterness, body, and As someone from Colombia, I like to think coffee is in my blood – and I'm proud to come from a country known for producing some of the best coffee beans in the world.

So perhaps that's why I have spent a lot of time in my laboratory with my team asking a simple question: does espresso really need hot water? We have developed what we call an ultrasonic espresso: a room-temperature brewing process that uses high-frequency sound waves to extract the flavor, oils, aroma, and caffeine from coffee grounds. The result is an espresso-strength coffee made in under three minutes, but needing far less energy than the conventional method.

Saving up to 75% of energy by not heating the water is a minor benefit for home users or small coffee shops. But for companies making ready-to-drink coffee products at industrial scale, it could be very significant indeed. A concentrated room-temperature coffee could be used directly in bottled drinks, milk-based beverages or cold coffee products. It can also be shipped as a concentrate and diluted later.

The key to the new process is ultrasound. These are sound waves above the range of human hearing. In our system, a small metal device called a transducer presses against the side of a traditional espresso basket and makes it vibrate rapidly. Those vibrations move through the water and coffee grounds.

This creates a phenomenon known as acoustic cavitation. Tiny bubbles form and collapse in the liquid. When these bubbles collapse near coffee particles, they produce microscopic jets and forces that act a little like scrubbing brushes. They pit and fracture the surface of the coffee grounds, helping flavor compounds, oils and caffeine move into the water much faster than they normally would at room temperature.

This is not the same as cold brew. Cold brew is usually made by steeping coffee in cold water for 12 to 24 hours. It tends to be smooth, mellow and much less concentrated than espresso. But the challenge in this project was different: could we produce something with the strength, body and intensity of espresso, without heating the water?

To do that, we adjusted several variables. Brew ratio was one of the most important: how much water we used for each gram of coffee. Grind size also mattered. Finer grounds allowed us to extract flavor more rapidly.

Finally, we tested how long the ultrasound should be applied. We found the sweet spot was about two-and-a-half to three minutes. Of course, making a concentrated coffee in the laboratory is one thing. The real test is whether people want to drink it.

So we ran a blind evaluation with around 100 regular coffee drinkers. They were not trained judges; they were everyday consumers who drink coffee at least once a week. We served them four coffees in identical cups: traditional espresso, ultrasound-brewed espresso, traditional filter coffee and ultrasound-brewed filter coffee. All were freshly prepared, cooled to the same temperature and presented in random order.

There were no significant differences in aroma, flavor, bitterness, or overall liking. For filter coffee, the ultrasound version was actually preferred overall, with participants rating its bitterness more pleasantly. By using sound waves to shake the coffee grounds, we were able to create the same richness, body, and intensity, but with far less energy.





ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What galaxies forming earlier than scientists thought possible means for physics : Short WaveIf you ask a physicist or cosmologist about the beginnings of the universe, they'll probably point you to some math and tell you about the Big Bang theory. It's a scientific theory about how the entire universe began, and it's been honed over the decades.

Read more »

Scientists warn El Nino phenomenon is here, and could reach historic intensityNOAA says that there is a 63% chance 'of a very strong El Nino during November-January that would rank among the largest El Nino events in the historical record going back to 1950.'

Read more »

North Atlantic 'Cold Blob' Signals Imminent Collapse of Critical Ocean Current, Scientists WarnA persistent cool patch in the North Atlantic may be an early warning sign that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is slowing down and approaching collapse, with potentially catastrophic climate impacts for Europe and beyond.

Read more »

How to Think About AI Without Splitting into Doom or HypeConfronted with AI, we tend to split, apocalypse vs utopia. Psychoanalytically, doomer and zoomer make similar moves—projecting to simplify hard thoughts. The tuner keeps thinking.

Read more »