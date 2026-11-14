Scientists Issue 'Words of Warning' After Strange Discovery in Danish Skeletons

There's something strange about some of the skeletons buried in monasteries in Denmark.

is a fairly reliable method for calculating the age of bones and artifacts, up to about 50,000 years. A chart detailing how carbon-14 enters the environment and organisms.

The percentages given are as compared to the atmospheric levels of carbon-14. (Rasmussen et al. ,The process begins in space: cosmic rays interact with nitrogen in the atmosphere, producing small amounts of a specific isotope called carbon-14, which then binds with atmospheric oxygen to form carbon dioxide.

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Trees and other photosynthesizing plants then absorb this carbon from the air into their own cells, and in turn, so do the animals that eat those plants (as well as the animals that eatWhen those animals eventually die, they obviously stop eating and therefore stop adding new carbon-14 to their cells. From there, the carbon-14 levels can only decrease over time through radioactive decay.

By analyzing the carbon-14 levels inside bones and comparing them to known historical levels of the isotope in the atmosphere, scientists can calculate fairly accurately how old those bones are. Regular radiocarbon dating works well for humans and animals that largely eat land animals and plants, but it's a different story for those who eat a lot of fish, thanks to a phenomenon known as the 'reservoir effect'.

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Rivers, lakes, and oceans have different ratios of carbon isotopes, due to dissolved carbonate runoff or upwelling of much older carbon dioxide. That means that rivers, for instance, can contain around 15 percent less carbon-14 than the atmosphere.

As a result, the bones of a person with a fish-heavy diet can appear to be hundreds of years older than they really are.

"In extreme cases, a fish from the Rhine , for example, can appear up to 1,300 years older than a land-based organism that lived at exactly the same time,""But that does not mean you can simply subtract 1,300 years from the date of a person who ate freshwater fish. Quite the opposite. The particular problem with freshwater is that the effect varies enormously. It can range from zero to 1,000 years.

" The team analyzed bones from 27 individuals excavated from medieval Danish monasteries, and sure enough, six samples had especially anomalous ages. In each case, the bones appeared to be decades or centuries older than the buildings they were buried in or near. The red lines indicate the radiocarbon dating age ranges for each skeleton, without correcting for the reservoir effect.

The black dashes indicate the year each convent was founded – so it's very unlikely that any skeletons would have been buried there before that time. (Rasmussen et al. ,In one case, for example, a skeleton buried in the Danish town of Svendborg had been radiocarbon dated to between 1100 and 1155 CE – but the monastery wasn't erected until 1236.

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Another, in the town of Viborg, was dated to 976 CE at the latest, which is well over a century before the monastery was built on those grounds..

"However, the meat of freshwater fish was tolerated as a food source because freshwater fish were considered 'cold' or 'neutral' in comparison with meat from warm-blooded animals and marine fish. Freshwater fish was even in some Christian circles and cultures considered a prestigious food item.

"The team analyzed the samples for an isotope called nitrogen-15, which is high in aquatic ecosystems – and sure enough, elevated levels were detected in all samples. The researchers suggest that this phenomenon isn't unique to Denmark, and is probably occurring elsewhere in Europe and the rest of the world.

They use an example from a Stone Age site in the Balkans, where human remains have been found pierced by arrows made of animal bones.have found that the human bones appear to be up to 500 years older than the animal-bone arrows. Either some Stone Age prankster went and jammed then-modern arrows into bones that had been lying around for half a millennium, or the humans had been eating fish and the animals had not.

"The word of warning is that it is necessary to assess whether excavated bones are affected by a freshwater reservoir effect, and if so, how large the reservoir effect could be," the researchersThe team recommends measuring nitrogen-15 levels in bones, especially those from the medieval period. If those levels are elevated, there are models that can help calibrate a more accurate age for the bones.