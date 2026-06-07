Scientists Invent 3D Printing Technique to Resurrect Dodo and Other Long-Dead Species

Colossal Bioscience has invented a 3D printing technique that can potentially resurrect the dodo and other long-dead species. The technique involves creating artificial eggs with a semi-permeable membrane that allows oxygen to pass through but not moisture.

Scientists have invented a 3D printing technique that can potentially resurrect the dodo and other long-dead species. The technique involves creating artificial eggs with a semi-permeable membrane that allows oxygen to pass through but not moisture.

This invention is a major breakthrough in the field of conservation and could potentially support the creation and in vitro development of resurrected species. Colossal Bioscience, the company behind the invention, claims that the 3D-printed eggs can be printed in any size and have numerous applications, including supporting the conservation efforts of endangered bird species.

However, the company is focusing on efforts to resurrect long-dead species, specifically the moa and the dodo. While the invention is a significant step forward, many scientists doubt that the resurrected species could survive in the wild, and the company's invention might be better suited to helping conservation efforts of endangered birds. The 3D-printed eggs could potentially solve the problem of providing enough oxygen to growing embryos, which has been a major limitation in previous methods.

Colossal Bioscience's invention is a significant breakthrough in the field of conservation and could potentially have a major impact on the field of species resurrection





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3D Printing Dodo Moa Conservation Species Resurrection

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