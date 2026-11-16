Scientists Intrigued by Star System Emitting Signal Every Eight Minutes

Scientists have discovered an unusual binary star system that emits mysterious radio signals every eight minutes.

Scientists have discovered an unusual binary star system that emits mysterious radio signals every eight minutes. , the researchers at the Center for Radio Astronomy Research suggest the system, dubbed GPM J071507−114153 is made up of a white dwarf — the extremely dense remains of a dead star — and a G-type star that resembles our own Sun.roughly a dozen known “long-period transients .

” These binary star systems produce radio signals that regularly switch off and on over a time frame of minutes to hours. While we still don’t know how exactly the radio pulses are produced, the latest observations could shed on the intriguing celestial phenomenon. The team analyzed more than 100 hours of radio data using a supercomputer in Western Australia to get a better idea of the GPM J071507−114153 system.

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“This is the first time the pulses are clear enough to see the white dwarf moving in its orbit around its companion, so we know that the pulsations are coming from a region close to the white dwarf, or possibly even from the white dwarf itself,” said lead author and Curtin University researcher Sam McSweeney in aWhite dwarfs are the result of relatively low-mass stars collapsing in on themselves at the end of their life cycle, a fate that awaits our own Sun in a few billion years. On the other hand, far more massive stars collapse to form neutron stars, highly magnetized remains that spin and emit their own pulsating radio signals.

However, neutron stars simply can’t rotate slowly enough to be long-period transients. The latest team even managed to hone in on stellar flares on the surface of the Sun-like star, the same phenomenon that causes auroras on earth.

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“As a bonus, we also saw the white dwarf moving behind a region with a strong magnetic field, most likely a ‘stellar prominence’, which is a large loop of plasma erupting from a star’s surface,” coauthor and Curtin associate professor Natasha Hurley-Walker added. “It’s amazing that by using radio wavelengths we can detect the storms on a star over 5,000 light-years away.

” The researchers used the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa to locate the transient before examining it with the optical WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii. They hope the still under construction Square Kilometer Array telescopes in Australia and South Africa could shed even more light on the unusual transient.

“If we are already making such discoveries with precursor telescopes, just imagine how many more star systems we will be able to find, and what a beautifully detailed view of their signals we will have, once the telescopes are completely built,” said McSweeney in the statement.