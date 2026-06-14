Scientists Identify 2 Distinct Subtypes of Autism in The Brain

Autism is a complex condition that can affect different people in very different ways.

While researchers have learned a lot about the condition in recent decades, classifying distinct subtypes of autism – which could help those diagnosing, living with, and trying to understand it – has remained a challenge.

In a new study, an international team of researchers has identified two subtypes of autism, based on evidence in the brains of both humans and mice, using cross-species analysis to verify their findings and confirm how the subtypes The researchers are hopeful that the discoveries will help in the development of more precise therapy and support programs for autism, and in moving away from the 'one size fits all' approach that is often taken with the condition.

"For decades, we've observed tremendous variability in how autism manifests, but we lacked direct evidence that these differences reflected distinct underlying biology,""Our approach enabled us to isolate specific genetic and immune factors, then translate those signatures to human brain scans, showing that different connectivity patterns encode different mechanistic pathways underlying autism. " Two groups of similar patterns emerged in the analysis, suggesting two different subtypes of autism exist.

First was the hypoconnectivity group, where autism was associated with reduced brain connectivity. Here, brain activity was linked to genes involved with the synapse junctions that enable brain cells to communicate.

Then there was the hyperconnectivity group, associated with increased connectivity across the brain. This group's brain patterns were linked to genes related to the immune system and showed measures of slightly That the findings were replicable across mice and humans, and across different datasets in people, is strong evidence that these are genuine subtypes of autism.

However, there may be more to find: Around one in four of the human brains with autism that were analyzed fell into the hypoconnectivity or hyperconnectivity groups. The researchers matched autism subtypes in humans with their analogs in mice, and analyzed their associated gene pathways. (Pagani et al. ,"We could see which biological pathways drive which connectivity signatures, then search for those same patterns in humans.

" There's still a lot of work to do, but if these hypoconnectivity and hyperconnectivity subtypes can be confirmed and diagnosed, therapies could be developed forThis isn't the first time that researchers have tried to spot matching patterns and split autism up into several types.found four kinds of autism in 5,000 children, though it defined the categories using more than 230 different behavioral traits rather than the brain imaging approach used here. – early childhood, late childhood, adolescence, or young adulthood.

All these studies can feed into the goal of better identifying and understanding autism. You may have heard autism described as a spectrum, in an attempt to encompass the wide variety of ways that autistic people communicate and act.that it's not the most helpful way of describing what it means to be neurodiverse in this way, and are pushing for new approaches.

Larger datasets and more refined analysis techniques should make it possible to identify more subtypes in the future, the researchers suggest. In the meantime, they've made the data they gathered and the tools they used to analyze it available for other scientists to use, so it's easier to build on top of this study in the future. Big breakthroughs. Bold ideas. Straight to your inbox.





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