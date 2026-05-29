Scientists Found a Black Hole That Breaks The Rules of Astrophysics

Somewhere in the future, there's a finish line in the marathon to understand supermassive black holes (SMBHs).

We can't say how close we are, or what the final results will be. But astrophysicists keep going, confident that with each passing landmark, the finish draws nearer.

Working with the JWST, researchers have now found a SMBH with 50 million solar masses that appears to predate its host galaxy. This JWST NIRCam image shows Abell2744-QSO1, a prototypical Little Red Dot discovered by the JWST. QS01 is magnified and tripled by gravitational lensing from the galaxy cluster Abell 2744. , R. Maiolino , F. D'Eugenio , I. Juodžbalis , H. Übler , C. Marconcini .

Image processing: A. Pagan) Astrophysicists understood, or thought they understood, that SMBH growth goes something like this: a massive star in a galaxy collapses into a This stellar-mass black hole grows by accreting surrounding material, and by merging with other stellar mass black holes doing the same thing. Galaxies also merge, driving their black holes to merge with them. Eventually, the process creates large galaxies with SMBHs that can have billions of solar masses.

It was still somewhat mysterious how small stellar mass black holes could be the seeds for much more massive SMBH, but the basic process was outlined. But now that the JWST has found a SMBH that appears to predate its galaxy, new questions demand answers.

"This is a remarkable finding. It's a paradigm shift, a total revisiting of the classical scenarios of how black holes form and grow.

" - Roberto Maiolino, Kavli Institute.. The lead author is Ignas Juodžbalis from the Kavli Institute for Cosmology, at the University of Cambridge in the UK.. The lead author is Roberto Maiolino, also from the Kavli Institute at Cambridge. The lead authors of both papers are also co-authors on the other paper.

"It's a paradigm shift, a total revisiting of the classical scenarios of how black holes form and grow. "Despite its small size, only 1,300 light years across, the LRD is accessible to detailed observations. That's because it's gravitationally lensed by galaxy cluster Abell 2744, also known as Pandora's Cluster. The lensing both magnifies QS01 and triples it.

Prior to this work, initial observations showed that QS01 was no more than a cloud of gas with a 40 million solar mass SMBH. Its mass measurement wasn't certain because astronomers weren't accustomed to finding such massive SMBHs so early in the Universe.

"Before now, all of the mass measurements of black holes in the early Universe have been indirect, based on assumptions from what we know about them in the local Universe. We didn't know if those assumptions really apply to the distant Universe," said co-author Francesco D'Eugenio, also of Cambridge University. Researchers used the integrated field unit on the JWST's NIRSpec to determine the SMBH's gravitational effect on the surrounding gas, and to map the various elements present in it.

This detail from Webb's NIRCam shows the Little Red Dot Abell2744-QSO1, gravitationally lensed by Abell 2744, an enormous mega-cluster of galaxies also known as Pandora's Cluster. The panel on the right shows the gas velocity, or rotational velocity, of QS01. , R. Maiolino , F. D'Eugenio , I. Juodžbalis , H. Übler , C. Marconcini .

Image processing: A. Pagan) The measurements revealed that the SMBH was 50 million solar masses, 10 million more than thought. The measurements also revealed something else: the SMBH makes up a massive portion of the galaxy's mass, something we don't see in galaxies in the local Universe.

"QSO1 lies orders of magnitude above the local scaling relations and is approximately 1 dex more overmassive than even the most extreme sources found by JWST so far," the authors This figure from the first paper compares the mass of the SMBH to that of its galaxy, the MBH/M⁎ ratios, for both QS01 and other low-mass AGN detected by the JWST. The solid green line is the local scaling relation, what we see in the local Universe. (Juodžbalis et al.

,"It is challenging for most models to account for such a chemically unevolved system that host a BH that is already so massive," the authors explain in the"It is the first direct measurement of a black hole mass within the first billion years after the Big Bang, and it is consistent with the previous measurements.

" Even though the new measurements show it has 50 million solar masses rather than 40 million, that doesn't materially change the JWST's findings of massive SMBHs so early in the Universe. But it does provide proof that black holes don't grow in the orderly, hierarchical way that astrophysicists thought they did.





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