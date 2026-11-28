Scientists suggest the existence of an object, dubbed Planet X2, which could explain the unexpected movements of trans-Neptunian objects.

Puzzling movements of a collection of trans-Neptunian objects, which appear to be influenced by an invisible force, have led a certain scientists to conclude that a planet many times the mass of the Earth,, could be hiding in plain sight beyond the most distant reaches of our solar system.

The hypothesis has proven controversial, and no telescope has been able to spot any such planet’s existence. Even if it was out there, the enormous distances — and an almost complete lack of light from the Sun — involved would make observing it directly extremely difficult. Now, an international team of researchers led by University of Southern Queensland associate professor Patryk Sofia Lykawka are once again opening up the discussion.

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In a, they suggest the existence of a hypothetical object, dubbed Planet X2, which could explain the unexpected movements of trans-Neptunian objects. Such an object would be much smaller, perhaps 1.5 to two times the mass of the Earth — significantly smaller than the five to ten Earth masses Planet Nine has been theorized to be — while orbiting the Sun hundreds of times farther out than our planet.