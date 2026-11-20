Catching ovarian cancer early is difficult.

, other than cancer, that CA-125 levels can go up, so a diagnosis of ovarian cancer really comes down to what doctors can see on that ultrasound, and, ultimately,suggests there could be a way to catch ovarian cancer in much earlier stages, by looking for a certain marker in blood.

"It often begins much earlier, with microscopic changes in the fallopian tubes that we can't see during routine screenings. ""What if we could identify the earliest molecular warning signs before invasive cancer even develops? "RNA, if you're unfamiliar, is a bit like the 'recipe' that gets printed out from the cell's central database, i.e., DNA.

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Gogna and team found that women with early-stage high-grade serous ovarian cancer, or its precursor, serous tubal intraepithelial carcinoma , have elevated levels of a certain kind of RNA called Tu-stroma circulating in their blood. Specifically, those higher levels of Tu-stroma are found in blood serum, in extracellular vesicles – little spherical packets of stuff that cells are constantly pumping out to remove waste and communicate with other cells.

In prior research, the researchers established that extracellular vesicles containing Tu-stroma originate from ovarian cancer cells. The Tu-stroma RNA seems to be involved in laying the groundwork for cancer to spread by weakening healthy cells.for a while that extracellular vesicles contain potentially useful biomarkers, but it's been challenging to translate the research into clinical applications.

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Five hundred and six women were involved in the study, including 232 with varying stages of ovarian cancer, 43 with STIC, 88 with masses on their ovaries that were deemed benign, and 143 healthy women, for comparison. All of these cases had already been confirmed prior to the study, so Tu-stroma hasn't actually been tested yet for its ability to detect undiagnosed cases.

Overall, there's still a way to go before these results become a part of ovarian cancer screening at your local doctor's office: it needs to be validated in a much broader, real-world group, and compared to existing screening approaches. It's also unclear whether Tu-stroma is specific enough to ovarian cancer and STIC: the study did bring up a few false positives, in a few patients with lung cancer, some with endometriosis, and even some healthy participants.

There's also no evidence, yet, that detecting STIC earlier on can actually improve patient outcomes. Sometimes, screening people too frequently or early for risk, rather than diagnosis, comes with its own problems .

"These data should not be interpreted as changing current risk-management standards, including risk-reducing salpingo-oophorectomy for eligible hereditary-risk women," the authors"Our ultimate goal is not simply to detect ovarian cancer earlier, but to prevent invasive cancer from ever developing," Madan "We are already working on innovative approaches aimed at stopping these microscopic lesions from progressing, potentially eliminating the need for preventive surgery altogether. "Today, decisions about preventive surgery are largely guided by inherited risk, without knowing whether precancerous lesions are actually present," Madan