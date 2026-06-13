A recent study finds that participants cried not because of what was said but how it was delivered, highlighting the impact of harsh tone and mockery on emotional distress. The findings suggest people may react more strongly to delivery than content, raising questions about interpersonal communication in both personal and professional contexts.

BLOOMINGTON, IN—Scientists may be one step closer to answering the question of whether you are ineloquent or just an asshole after participants in a study of your communication skills confirmed Friday that their crying was not linked to what you said, but to the way you said it.

“The words themselves aren’t mean, but your harsh tone makes us feel like you think we’re stupid,” said visibly distressed sources, adding that they would never even consider talking to you like that. “There is so much judgment in your voice when you say stuff like, ‘Oh, you actually went to the gym today,’ or when you ask if we’re gonna change clothes before going out.

And sometimes you add a little laugh like it’s a joke but it’s not a joke. It’s embarrassing to cry over trivial bullshit, but can you please just, like, try to be kinder? ” Following the study’s conclusion, participants announced their intention to examine whether you talk to your boss like this or just the people you claim to love. Cracker Barrel Announces Plans To Build Another One Out By The Highway





TheOnion / 🏆 724. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Communication Tone Emotional Response Social Science Interpersonal Skills

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ahead of G7, Carney softens tone toward Trump with trade talks at stakeCanadian Prime Minister Mark Carney became a symbol of middle power resistance after a celebrated speech earlier this year.

Read more »

BBC Docs To Explore National Security Act & 'Being Muslim After 9/11'BBC documentaries will explore the National Security Act and Ukraine, 'Being Muslim After 9/11' and the Aberfan disaster, per Sheffield DocFest

Read more »

Ahead of G7, Carney softens tone toward Trump with trade talks at stakeCanadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, helped make him an international political star in January, when he declared the global rules-based order over and condemned coercion by great powers on smaller countries.

Read more »

Tremaine Edmunds Is the Tone-Setter the Giants' Run Defense Has Been MissingWith Dexter Lawrence gone and the interior under pressure, New York's new linebacker signing carries the weight of fixing the NFL's worst run defense.

Read more »