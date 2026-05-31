Scientists Explain Strange Light Over Erupting Philippine Volcano

A green fireball and a mysterious white orb appeared in footage of Mount Mayon's eruption. Experts from Harvard, NASA, and other institutions explain the phenomenon as a satellite glint and a coincidental meteor, while PHIVOLCS corrected its initial impact claim.

On the evening of May 25, a stunning celestial event unfolded over one of the world's most active volcanoes. Multiple cameras captured a dazzling green fireball streaking behind Mount Mayon in the Philippines, a volcano then in the midst of a continuous effusive eruption.

The spectacle was immediately amplified by the subsequent appearance of a small, bright white orb rising from the vicinity of the volcanic activity. This juxtaposition of a apparent meteor and a mysterious ascending light prompted widespread public speculation, with many suggesting the possibility of an unidentified flying object.

However, leading scientific experts have provided a rational explanation, dismissing extraterrestrial involvement and highlighting the extraordinary coincidence of two powerful natural phenomena occurring in the same frame. The incident has garnered significant attention from both the scientific community and the general public, who have been captivated by the viral footage. Theoretical physicist Avi Loeb from Harvard University suggested the ascending orb was most likely a satellite glint, reflecting sunlight.

With over 10,000 communications satellites in Earth's orbit, such a sighting is statistically plausible. He characterized the event as a spectacularly documented coincidence. Bill Cooke, head of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office, described the video as gorgeous and wonderful, emphasizing the rarity of capturing such an alignment. Volcanologist Rebecca Williams from the University of Hull expressed that there is nothing more spectacular than a volcanic eruption, noting the striking juxtaposition of two immense natural forces.

Physicist Peter Brown of Western University in Canada analyzed the meteor's path, explaining that despite the video's suggestion of a potential impact, the object likely vaporized in the atmosphere. He stated that given the prominent trail, it is improbable that any meteorite survived. The initial reaction from authorities was also noteworthy. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) first reported that their cameras had spotted the meteor striking the volcano's northern slopes.

However, after a more thorough review of seismic data, infrasound readings, and additional camera footage, the agency issued a correction. They confirmed that the space rock actually disintegrated harmlessly in the atmosphere and did not make contact with the volcano. This correction is crucial, as an actual impact would have left a clear mark on the active volcanic cone. The timing of the meteor over Mayon, while remarkable, may not be as improbable as it first appears.

Mount Mayon, located on the island of Luzon, is the Philippines' most active volcano and one of the most violent globally. At the time of the event, it had been erupting effusively for 140 consecutive days, with its lava flows and activity constantly monitored by numerous cameras. This persistent state of eruption means the volcano is frequently in the frame for skyward observations, increasing the statistical chance of capturing a random meteor in the same view.

The event serves as a reminder of the dynamic processes constantly at play on Earth and in its orbit, and how modern technology allows us to document their rare intersections. The public's awe and the swift scientific analysis demonstrate a growing desire to understand extraordinary sights through evidence-based explanations rather than speculation





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