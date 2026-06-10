Scientists Discover Vast Whale Graveyard in Indian Ocean

A team of scientists has discovered a vast whale graveyard in the Indian Ocean, containing the remains of nearly 500 whales. The graveyard is located in the Diamantina Fracture Zone, a deep-sea trench that splits the ocean floor between Australia and Antarctica. The discovery is significant, as it provides a unique opportunity to study the evolution of whales over millions of years.

In an abyssal chasm yawning deep beneath the Indian Ocean , a vast city of the dead has slowly been growing in the frigid darkness. Along some 1,200 kilometers of the Diamantina Fracture Zone , which splits the ocean floor between Australia and Antarctica, and reaches depths of 7,002 meters, scientists have found an unprecedented necropolis containing the remains of nearly 500 whales.

It is the biggest, deepest, and oldest whale graveyard ever found, and it may have been accumulating continuously for millions of years. Led by deep-sea scientist Xiaotong Peng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the researchers aimed to reshape the understanding of the limits and biogeography of whale-fall ecosystems and establish some deep-sea floors as a fossil archive for tracing cetacean evolution over geological time.

Below 1,000 meters, no sunlight reaches; it's reflected and refracted higher up in the water column and never penetrates further. The weight of all the water above creates crushing pressures, and temperatures are just above freezing - the only warmth can be found clustered around volcanic fissures in the seafloor. Organisms such as stalked sea anemones, sponges, and sea stars colonizing a fallen whale carcass in the Diamantina Fracture Zone.

The researchers were exploring the Diamantina Fracture Zone as part of the Global Trench Exploration and Dive Programme, now known as the Global Hadal Exploration Programme - a research project focused on understanding our planet's final true frontier - the deepest parts of the ocean. In the ensuing weeks, they dove 32 more times in the submersible, and what they found was nothing short of astonishing.

Across a 1,200-kilometer stretch of the chasm, the researchers recorded and sampled 485 whale-fall sites. Their finds included the fossilized remains of 476 whales and five currently active whale-fall ecosystems. They also collected many samples from the seafloor; the oldest skull obtained dated back to 5.26 million years ago. Therein lurked a clue about how this region was able to retain such a remarkable record of whale fossils.

So why beaked whales, and why this part of the ocean? Well, on these points, the researchers could only guess. It's possible that the Diamantina Fracture Zone is a natural accumulation point for many different species of whales, but others decompose too readily to be preserved. It's also possible that the beaked whale lifestyle - specializing in predation of deep-sea squid and fish - contributes to their accumulation in the fracture zone.

Fossil skulls of three beaked whales recovered from depths between 6,584 and 6,878 meters. The maximum dive depth for beaked whales is estimated to be more than 3,000 meters on the basis of lung collapse and oxygen storage. Thus, foraging at depths exceeding 3,000 meters would be too physiologically taxing for beaked whales and may heighten the risk of fatal exhaustion or decompression sickness.

Ultimately, the V-shaped topography of the Diamantina Zone may further contribute to this accumulation by funneling and concentrating onto the sea floor the sinking carcasses caused by natural and accidental mortality. With chemical-eating microbes similar to those found around hydrothermal vents, where life is powered not by sunlight, but by chemistry. This shows that whale-fall ecosystems can thrive much deeper than we knew, perhaps offering oases for organisms that usually live in far harsher environments.

In addition, it represents an evolutionary archive, preserving millions of years of beaked whale evolutionary history in one place. The researchers documented at least one previously unknown extinct species, and suspect more are just waiting to be found. The site represents a rare Wachsend-Lagerstätte - an exceptional fossil bed that is still growing - and likened its importance to the discovery of the living coelacanth and hydrothermal vents.

A whale fall in the Diamantina Fracture Zone colonized by organisms such as stalked sea anemones, sponges, and sea stars. Just as the surprising discoveries of the coelacanth and first hydrothermal vents reshaped our view of life in the deep ocean, Peng and colleagues' encounter with a vast fossil graveyard is a truly unique discovery. Peng and colleagues' paper reminded me of a trailer for the first in a series of epic movies.

I hope that there will be many more of these blockbusters to come





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Whale Graveyard Diamantina Fracture Zone Indian Ocean Whale-Fall Ecosystems Cetacean Evolution Deep-Sea Science Fossil Archive Beaked Whales Chemical-Eating Microbes Hydrothermal Vents Coelacanth Living Fossils

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