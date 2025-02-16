Scientists Discover New Way to Create Singularity-Free Black Holes

A team of researchers from the University of Barcelona has made a groundbreaking discovery by mathematically demonstrating that regular black holes can be created from gravitational effects without the need for exotic matter, challenging previous models and opening up new avenues for understanding the quantum nature of gravity.

Traditional black holes , as predicted by Albert Einstein's theory of General Relativity, contain singularities, points where the laws of physics break down. Identifying how singularities are resolved in the context of quantum gravity is one of the fundamental problems in theoretical physics.

Now, a team of experts from the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) has described for the first time the creation of regular black holes from gravitational effects and without the need for the existence of exotic matter required by some previous models. This discovery opens up new prospects for improving our understanding of the quantum nature of gravity and the true structure of space-time. Exotic matter refers to a type of matter that has unusual properties not found in ordinary matter. It often has a negative energy density, creates repulsive gravitational effects, and can violate certain energy conditions in general relativity. Exotic matter is largely theoretical and has not been observed in nature, but is used in models to explore concepts such as wormholes, faster-than-light travel and the resolution of black hole singularities. The new study mathematically demonstrates that an infinite series of higher-order gravitational corrections can eliminate these singularities and result in so-called regular black holes.Unlike previous models, which required exotic matter, this new study reveals that pure gravity -- without additional matter fields -- can generate regular black holes without singularities. This discovery represents a significant departure from previous theories and simplifies the conditions necessary for regular black holes. 'The beauty of our construction is that it is based only on modifications of the Einstein equations predicted naturally by quantum gravity. No other components are needed,' says researcher Pablo A. Cano, from the Department of Quantum Physics and Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics and ICCUB. The theories deployed by the ICCUB team are applicable to any dimension of space-time greater than or equal to five. 'The reason for considering higher space-time dimensions is purely technical,' says Cano,'as it allows us to reduce the mathematical complexity of the problem.' However, the researchers say that 'the same conclusions should apply to our four-dimensional space-time.' 'Most scientists agree that the singularities of general relativity must ultimately be resolved, although we know very little about how this process might be achieved. Our work provides the first mechanism to achieve this in a robust way, albeit under certain symmetry assumptions,' explains Robie Hennigar (UB and ICCUB).'It is not yet clear how nature prevents the formation of singularities in the universe, but we hope that our model will help us to gain a better understanding of this process,' says the expert.The study also explores the thermodynamic properties of these regular black holes and reveals that they comply with the first law of thermodynamics. The theories developed provide a robust framework for understanding the thermodynamics of black holes in a completely universal and unambiguous way. This consistency adds credibility and potential applicability to the findings. The researchers plan to extend their work to four-dimensional space-time and explore the implications of their findings in various astrophysical scenarios. They also aim to investigate the stability and possible observational signatures of these regular black holes. 'These theories not only predict singularity-free black holes, but also allow us to understand how these objects form and what is the fate of matter falling into a black hole. We are already working on these questions and expect to find really exciting results,' concludes Cano





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BLACK HOLES GRAVITY QUANTUM GRAVITY SINGULARITIES EXOTIC MATTER ASTROPHYSICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientists Discover a New Class of Life in the Human Digestive SystemResearchers have identified a novel group of life forms called Obelisks within the human digestive system. Initially mistaken for viruses, Obelisks possess unique genetic characteristics unlike any known biological agent. They appear to be colonists of human microbiomes, coding for a new protein class called Oblins. While their origin remains unclear, their protein-coding ability distinguishes them from other RNA loops like viroids, lacking the genetic makeup for viral protein shells.

Read more »

Scientists Discover New Material with Ultra-Low Thermal ExpansionResearchers have developed a new alloy called a pyrochlore magnet that exhibits even less thermal expansion than the existing material Invar. This remarkable property is attributed to its complex composition and unique heterogeneous structure, which balances the material's response to temperature changes, making it ideal for applications requiring high precision and stability.

Read more »

Scientists Discover New 'Superman-Like' Alloy With Near-Zero Thermal ExpansionResearchers have developed a new alloy called a pyrochlore magnet that exhibits incredibly low thermal expansion, even outperforming existing materials like Invar. This breakthrough is attributed to a complex composition and irregular structure that balances the material's properties at each point, effectively negating the typical effects of temperature changes. The discovery could revolutionize various industries, including aviation, aerospace, and electronics, where precise dimensions are crucial.

Read more »

Scientists Discover New Quantum State in 2D Semiconductors, Paving the Way for More Powerful Quantum ComputingResearchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology have made a significant breakthrough in quantum computing by discovering a new quantum state within two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor chips. This discovery offers a promising path for controlling quantum information with enhanced reliability, potentially leading to more powerful and efficient quantum computers.

Read more »

Scientists discover new weapon to fight treatment-resistant melanomaScientists identified a new strategy for attacking treatment-resistant melanoma: inhibiting the gene S6K2.

Read more »

Periodic Cooking: Scientists Discover a New Method for Perfectly Boiled EggsThis article discusses a groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II who have developed a novel technique for boiling eggs called 'periodic cooking.' This method involves transferring eggs between bowls of boiling and lukewarm water every two minutes, resulting in perfectly cooked yolks and whites with a unique creamy texture.

Read more »