Researchers have discovered a new strain of cyanobacteria that can produce free fatty acids, a key component in biofuels, using photosynthesis. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the biofuel industry and provide a sustainable alternative to traditional gasoline.

Biofuels are a promising replacement for standard gasoline and other power sources. These fuels are manufactured using renewable resources and come in a wide variety.

However, a new study demonstrates that we could one day use microorganisms to power our cars. All they need is a little sun and gene editing. Recently, researchers revealed that they produced a new strain of cyanobacteria that secretes free fatty acids in abundance via photosynthesis. This new breed of cyanobacteria increases FFA production at suboptimal temperatures, approximately 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

FFAs are a form of fatty acid that serve as an energy source for most lifeforms, including humans. So it's not surprising that FFAs can be converted into biofuels, making these cyanobacteria ripe for biofuel farming. The researchers believe that their study has potential advantages for industrial applications and could lead to efficient and prolific biofuel production. China's reverse combustion breakthrough can help mitigate gas shortages.

However, the crux of the cyanobacteria study isn't that it can create a biofuel precursor - that is important, don't get us wrong - but that the researchers also cracked the genetically modified organism problem. GMOs are a touchy subject in many regions since they can cross breed with other crops, producing unintended results. And yes, these cyanobacteria were genetically modified.

Researchers replaced a specific gene that makes cyanobacteria recycle FFAs instead of secreting them, with another that encouraged FFA production. However, the method used to create the modified cyanobacteria didn't leave any residual foreign DNA, which means it can't contaminate other species. The researchers believe this feature makes hypothetical cyanobacterial FFA farming ideal for regions with strict GMO regulations.

Furthermore, the cyanobacteria can potentially revolutionize the biofuel industry because they secrete their FFAs. Normally, extracting materials from microorganisms requires a lot of time and energy - the cells have to be harvested and dried before the resource is collected.

However, this new strain of cyanobacteria removes the need for most of that, reducing both the energy investment and biomass left in the aftermath. Finally, we can't forget that since the cyanobacteria FFA output increases at lower temperatures, scientists can use it to create biofuel farms in areas where sunlight intensity and temperature fluctuate. Of course, this cyanobacteria is only one of many gas alternatives





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