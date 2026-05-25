Scientists Discover New Blue Octopus Species in Galapagos

Scientists have discovered a new species of octopus in the Galapagos Islands. The discovery was made using a combination of audio and video recordings from a deep-sea expedition and CT scans. The new species, named Microeledone galapagensis, is characterized by its small size, few arm suckers, and lack of ink sac. The discovery highlights the importance of exploration of the oceans in conservation efforts.

Scientists have announced the discovery of the newest animal found in the Galápagos – an adorable blue octopus the size of a golf ball. The “type little guy’ was first spotted in 2015 during a deep-sea expedition , when a remotely operated underwater robot scanned the ocean floor near Darwin Island.

As the camera explored around an underwater mountain 5,800 feet (1,773m) deep, the researchers noticed an octopus. Audio from the recorded footage includes the scientists’ first reactions to the animal, with researchers exclaiming “It’s blue! ” and ‘He’s tiny! \u2019 One even compared the creature to a plushie soft toy popular with young children.

Due to its unusual colour and size, the team asked octopus expert Janet Voight for help identifying the animal. Her analysis can now reveal the octopus really is a new species for science. ’Right away, I knew something was really special,” she said.

“I” never seen anything like it,” and she worked with Stephanie Smith, the manager of the Field Museum’s X-ray computed tomography laboratory, to create micro CT scans of the octopus instead. Because CT imaging is non-destructive it’s especially important for type specimens like this one,” Ms Smith said.

Using the CT scans, they were able to see fine details of the animal’s internal organs including its mouth, which helped provide the information needed to declare it a new species to science. The new discovery, published in the journal Zootaxa, shows how exploration of the oceans is critical to conservation efforts, the team said.

When we were sorting through dozens of specimens collected during the expedition, this tiny blue octopus fascinated us,” said Salome Buglass, former researcher at the Charles Darwin Foundation and co-author of the paper. Discoveries like these remind us how much of the deep ocean in Galápagos remains unexplored. Every new species helps us better understand these hidden ecosystems and why protecting them matters,the team said





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Octopus Galapagos Islands New Species Deep-Sea Expedition CT Scans Conservation Efforts

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