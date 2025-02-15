Scientists Discover How the Brain Overcomes Instinctive Fear

A new study reveals how the brain suppresses ingrained fear responses, offering potential treatments for anxiety, PTSD, and phobias.

Fear, a primal instinct deeply ingrained in our brains, serves as a vital survival mechanism. However, when these fears escalate beyond their intended purpose, they can become debilitating obstacles. Recent scientific breakthroughs have illuminated the intricate mechanisms by which the brain conquers ingrained fear, offering promising avenues for treating anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder ( PTSD ), and phobias.

From the moment we are born, humans and animals exhibit instinctive fear reactions, such as flinching at loud noises or retreating from swiftly moving objects. Over time, through experience, our brains discern between genuine threats and harmless stimuli. For instance, the fear of burning oneself on a hot stove is a valid concern, while the loud bang of fireworks poses minimal danger. Researchers embarked on a quest to unravel the neural pathways responsible for suppressing and overriding these innate fear responses.Using mice as their model subjects, scientists exposed them to a visual threat—a shadow simulating an airborne predator. Initially, the mice instinctively sought refuge. However, as no real danger materialized, they gradually learned to remain calm in the presence of the shadow. This experiment enabled researchers to map the neural circuitry involved in extinguishing these ingrained fear responses. Contrary to the prevailing belief that learning and memory were solely governed by the cerebral cortex, the brain's primary processing center, this study revealed that fear suppression is actually orchestrated by the ventrolateral geniculate nucleus (vLGN), a subcortical region previously considered unrelated to learning. The visual cortex plays a pivotal role in educating the brain that a perceived threat is no longer dangerous. Nonetheless, once this learning has occurred, the vLGN assumes control, empowering the animal's brain to override its instinctive fear reaction.Furthermore, the research unearthed a chemical process that facilitates the rewiring of the brain's fear circuitry. When the mice learned that the shadow posed no threat, endocannabinoids—brain molecules associated with mood and memory—were released. These molecules attenuated inhibitory signals within the vLGN, thereby augmenting neural activity and enabling the mice to remain composed in subsequent encounters with the shadow. Given the structural similarities between human and mouse brains, scientists posit that this discovery could pave the way for novel treatments for anxiety disorders, PTSD, and phobias. By targeting the vLGN or modulating endocannabinoid levels, researchers could potentially assist individuals in overcoming maladaptive fears more effectively. The researchers intend to collaborate with clinical professionals to investigate how these brain circuits function in humans. By comprehending the neural mechanisms underlying fear suppression, scientists may develop groundbreaking therapies that transform the landscape of fear-related disorders treatment.





