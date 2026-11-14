Scientists Discover a Curious 'Dragonball' Structure Deep in The South China Sea

Scientists have discovered a microscopic organelle unlike any other on Earth, hiding within a mysterious deep-sea creature.

Scientists have discovered a microscopic organelle unlike any other on Earth, hiding within a mysterious deep-sea creature. ) – a rare and elusive mollusc found buried deep in the mud at two methane seeps in the South China Sea and, as of this study, one off Japan.

Specimens dug up from a methane seep in the South China Sea have now revealed a digestive gland riddled with 'dragonballs'.a rare, worm-like deep-sea mollusc found buried in sediment around methane seeps in the South China Sea. The name, dragonball, is a tribute to the famous manga series by Akira Toriyama. It is used to describe a novel structure that scientists found within the membranes of some cells in the glistenworm's digestive system.

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When researchers analyzed these microscopic compartments, they were surprised to find a highly complex interior. Each dragonball is bound by more than 20 membrane layers and houses hundreds of bacteria capable of using chemical energy, rather than sunlight, to produce organic matter. Researchers in Japan and China argue that dragonballs are the first specialized organelles dedicated to chemosynthesis. Dragonballs probably help culture special microorganisms that can oxidize sulfur, the researchers suggest, turning this chemical into organic energy.

"A major scientiﬁc ﬁnding following the discovery of the ﬁrst deep-sea hydrothermal vent on the Galápagos Rift in 1977 was that many animals inhabiting reducing habitats, such as hot vents and cold seeps, derive their energy and nutrients by 'feeding' on symbiotic bacteria that perform chemosynthesis using inorganic chemicals," the authors It was already known that some deep-sea animals housed chemosynthetic bacteria in specialized cells called bacteriocytes. But dragonballs seem to be novel compartments found within those cells.

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They aren't seen in other molluscs or tube worms.in its natural habitat , its elongated body , exposed digestive gland , and a 3D reconstruction of its internal anatomy , revealing the extensive digestive gland that houses its chemosynthetic bacterial symbionts. to protect symbiotic bacteria from oxygen exposure and potentially digest them for nutrients. (Li et al. ,,"due to the lack of living specimens available for experimentation, this hypothesis is primarily derived on correlative evidence and requires physiological validation.

" One of the molluscs used for this recent analysis was serendipitously collected from a seep site near a mud volcano off the coast of Japan, extending the species' known range. Who knows when we will find one again.

"Our discovery of an adaptation from one of the most poorly understood animal groups highlights how little we know about the potential of marine invertebrates, especially infaunal deep-sea taxa," the authors