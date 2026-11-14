Scientists Discover a 98-Million-Year-Old Mantis With 'Leaves' on Its Abdomen, Trapped in Amber

In the mid-Cretaceous, a tropical rainforest in what is now Myanmar was dripping with sticky tree resin that entombed a very peculiar praying mantis.

In the mid-Cretaceous, a tropical rainforest in what is now Myanmar was dripping with sticky tree resin that entombed a very peculiar praying mantis. Now, 98 million years later, this insect is the earliest clear evidence in the fossil record of praying mantises mimicking plant leaves.

"Though the mimicry relationship between insects and plants has evolved over at least 200 million years, reliable fossil examples of insect-plant mimicry are scarce,"On the left is a photo of the abdominal extensions of the praying mantis, while on the right you can see the leaves of the clubmoss. The scale bar is 0.5 mm in both images. , grasshoppers , stick insects , and members of other insect families were also evolving plant-like features around this time.

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The diagram below maps out leaf mimicry seen in fossil insects against the radiation of plant species on Earth.is the earliest evidence of plant mimicry in praying mantises so far. However, it seems that something in the shared body plan of insects has enabled this evolutionary feature to emerge many times, alongside the evolution of plants. (Yang et al. ,in Myanmar.

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There are concerns that the amber trade is helping to fund what the United Nations condemns as a"genocidal crime against humanity". In 2015, Myanmar banned the export of fossils, but specimens embedded within amber have fallen into a legal grey area.a"hard moratorium on the publication of all fossil specimens in amber obtained from sources in Myanmar after January 2021", following amantis specimen was acquired in 2015 by a collector, Fangyuan Xia, who later that year donated it to the insect evolution lab at Capital Normal University in Beijing.