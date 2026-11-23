University of Tokyo researchers fuse mammal and algae DNA to create stable hybrid cells, achieving 150 cell divisions with suppressed algal genes.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have successfully created hybrid cells by fusing mammal DNA with algae DNA, a breakthrough detailed in a study published in Nature Communications. Professor Sachihiro Matsunaga, a senior author of the research, led the team that developed these so-called 'planimal' cells by combining genetic material from a hamster and an alga. This experiment demonstrates that the vast evolutionary divide between plants and animals can be crossed at the chromosomal level without the need for reproduction.

Chromosome Fusion Breaks Evolutionary Boundaries

The study addresses fundamental questions about how genetic material moves across species boundaries and contributes to evolution. Professor Matsunaga explained that plants and animals cannot reproduce with each other, meaning their chromosomes are never naturally combined through mating. Despite this biological barrier, the team succeeded in creating hybrid chromosomes containing genetic material from both an alga and a mammal. They showed that this genetic material can be stably passed on to daughter cells through repeated cell divisions, retaining nearly an entire algal genome over many generations.

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Experimental Methods And Genetic Suppression

The researchers tested two distinct methods to create the planimal: fusing photosynthetic algal cells with hamster cells, and allowing hamster cells to engulf the algae. The fusion method proved more effective than the engulfing approach. Using live-cell imaging and genome sequencing, the team tracked the cells as they reproduced and found that the algal DNA was passed on through more than 150 cell divisions. However, approximately 96 percent of the transferred algal genes were inactive, suggesting the hamster cells utilized a form of 'gatekeeping' to suppress the foreign genes.

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Future Goals For Photosynthetic Animal Cells

The next phase of research focuses on understanding how selected genes can be switched back on. Professor Matsunaga stated that the ultimate goal is to selectively activate specific genes and make them function within animal cells. The red alga used in the study has a compact genome containing genes for metabolic functions that animal cells do not possess. By activating these biological pathways, scientists hope to give animal cells some of the unique abilities of plants and algae, such as sustaining photosynthesis for long periods.

Implications For Bioengineering And Biology

This discovery opens new avenues for bioengineering by showing that animal cells can accommodate DNA from significantly different organisms without losing their ability to survive and divide. The ability to maintain foreign genetic material stably through over 150 divisions suggests a robust mechanism for potential future applications. If scientists can successfully switch on the desired genes, it could lead to animal cells that produce oxygen while using carbon dioxide to create useful organic compounds, fundamentally altering our understanding of cellular metabolism.