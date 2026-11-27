A closer look inside a meteorite that landed on Earth from Mars revealed an unexpected treasure.

A closer look inside a meteorite that landed on Earth from Mars revealed an unexpected treasure. Hidden inside a fragment of rock, scientists found a few grains of garnet – a mineral that has never before been found in a Martian sample.

On Earth, garnet often forms under conditions involving intense heat, pressure, or chemical alteration. The right set of conditions for garnet has never been identified on Mars. So this meteorite, which is stored in the Royal Ontario Museum's collection, has some explaining to do.

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The video below has a summary: "This new garnet-bearing rock type could give us clues to how Mars has changed throughout its history and new insights into the ancient environments that could have formed the garnet and related minerals.