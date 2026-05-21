Scientists argue that false negatives could be holding back the search for life beyond Earth, leading to the possibility of missing evidence of alien life.

Scientists point out that false negatives may mean that there are signs of alien life out there, but we haven't been able to detect them yet. Astrobiologist Professor Inge Loes ten Kate suggests investigating recent discoveries as possible false negatives.

Astronomers have spent decades scouring the universe for signs of life and have come up empty-handed. Scientists argue that extraterrestrials might be out there, but humans have been overlooking possible evidence.

The problem of 'false negatives' - missing signs of life - could be holding back the search for life beyond Earth. Lead author Professor Inge Loes ten Kate, an astrobiologist, explains that scientists could miss the signs of life when their equipment is not up to spotting them. Professor ten Kate suggests re-examining the Viking Biology Experiment and recent discoveries of 'poppy seeds' and 'leopard spots' on Mars as possible false negatives





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Astrobiology Area 51 Oumuamua SETI Search For Extraterrestrial Intelligence

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