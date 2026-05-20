Scientist Warns of a 'Technological Device Guided by AI' as a Potential Alien Invader, Causing Global Chaos

Professor Avi Loeb has claimed that our first encounter with extraterrestrial life may not be as glamorous as depicted in E.T. or War of the Worlds, with the likelihood of facing a more terrifying situation - a technological device guided by AI, posing a potential threat to all earthlings. Possibilities also lie in the existence of alien probes aiming to investigate Earth. However, the consequences of these 'blind dates' of interstellar proportions remain uncertain. Would they mean the end of the human race? Or, bringing about a unification of Earth's nations in their quest for survival? The future of humanity could be irrevocably changed by such a meeting that might not just be a crisis, but a wake-up call realizing that humanity isn't at the top of the food chain, cosmologically speaking.

An alien invasion is no longer just a topic of science fiction for Professor Avi Loeb from Harvard University. According to the professor, our first encounter with an alien invader may not be as cinematically dramatic as films like E.T. or War of the Worlds.

Instead, we might face a 'technological device guided by AI'. This device could pose a 'potential threat to all earthlings' and trigger global chaos. Loeb's opinion stems from his belief that aliens are more likely to use a sophisticated technological device rather than biological life. He anticipates that their technology would be far advanced compared to ours, causing political, economic, and spiritual chaos worldwide.

Professor Loeb has even suggested that the potential arrival of an alien craft would have a profound effect on international geopolitics





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Space Exploration Aliens AI Centred Technology Technological Advancements The Philosophical Impact Of Meeting Alien Life The Effects On Human Societies Stock Markets Collapsing The Potential Psychological And Spiritual Effe

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