Scientist Warns Deflecting City-Killer Asteroid Might Be Too Late

Dr. Robin George Andrews, a UK volcanologist, cautions that efforts to deflect 2024 YR4, a potentially hazardous asteroid, might not be successful and could even result in unintended consequences.

An award-winning UK scientist has issued a stark warning that it might be too late to deflect a potentially catastrophic asteroid headed towards Earth. Dr. Robin George Andrews , a volcanologist and author based in London, expressed concerns that attempts to alter the course of 2024 YR4 might prove ineffective. Discovered hurtling through our galaxy in December 2024, this building-sized space rock is considered a top threat by NASA, with a 1-in-43 chance of striking Earth in 2032. Dr.

Andrews cast doubt on the efficacy of the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft, which successfully nudged the orbit of Dimorphos, another asteroid, by over half an hour. While acknowledging the success of DART, Dr. Andrews highlighted the inherent challenges of deflecting asteroids, particularly those composed of loose rubble piles held together by weak gravity. He warned that striking such an asteroid could cause it to fragment, sending potentially hazardous shrapnel hurtling towards Earth.Even if a deflection attempt were successful, Dr. Andrews pointed out that there might not be sufficient time to significantly alter 2024 YR4's trajectory. Arriving in just eight years, the impact of a kinetic impactor would be minimal, requiring years for the shifted orbit to become substantial enough to avoid Earth. He emphasized the potential for unintended consequences, where a deflected asteroid might still strike Earth, albeit at a different location. Dr. Andrews also warned that the damage caused by 2024 YR4 would be similar to the Tunguska event of 1908, which devastated an area in Siberia, highlighting the severity of the potential threat.





Asteroid Deflection DART 2024 YR4 Robin George Andrews Earth Impact Space Science

