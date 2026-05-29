Science SARU's 'Inu-Oh': A Masterpiece Deserving Rediscovery

Science SARU, an animation studio known for its unique and visually striking anime, gained widespread recognition with 'Dandadan' in 2024. However, its 2022 film 'Inu-Oh', directed by Masaaki Yuasa, is a hidden gem that deserves more attention. Set 300 years after the fall of the Heike Clan, the film tells the story of Inu-Oh, a disfigured dancer, and Tomona, a blind biwa musician, who form a bond and uncover forgotten stories of the Heike Clan. Despite critical acclaim and festival recognition, the film has been removed from streaming platforms, making it a masterpiece at risk of being forgotten.

Established in 2013, Science SARU has carved a niche for itself in the anime industry with its unique and visually striking films and series. Unlike many studios that focus on manga adaptations, Science SARU has consistently produced original content, gaining critical acclaim but flying under the radar of mainstream audiences.

This changed with the release of 'Dandadan' in 2024, which brought the studio into the global spotlight. However, it was 'Inu-Oh', released in 2022, that truly showcased Science SARU's potential. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, the film is a visually stunning and unique retelling of the legend of Inu-Oh, a disfigured dancer, and Tomona, a blind biwa musician, set 300 years after the fall of the Heike Clan.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and was nominated for a Golden Globe, yet it has since been removed from streaming platforms due to licensing issues and low viewership. This masterpiece deserves to be rediscovered and appreciated for its unique storytelling and animation style





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