Science of Scare Study Ranks Top 10 Scariest Horror Movies

MoneySuperMarket's Science of Scare study uses heart-rate data to rank the most terrifying horror films. Modern movies dominate the list, with Smile 2 taking the top spot.

Science has officially determined the scariest horror movies of all time, and the results are fascinating. Horror is one of cinema's most subjective genres, and as such, audiences perennially disagree about which movies are the scariest ever. Yet it's this subjectivity that makes the genre so thrilling. While some might be terrified by supernatural hauntings, others prefer psychological horror, and many would argue that nothing beats a particularly effective jump scare. Though critics' rankings and audience polls can provide interesting perspectives, neither quantifies how frightening a movie actually is. Fortunately, science has found a way.

Measuring Fear With Heart Rate Data

The annual Science of Scare study, conducted by MoneySuperMarket, attempts to identify cinema's most terrifying experiences by monitoring viewers' physical reactions. Its researchers equipped 250 participants with heart-rate monitors, measuring average heart rate, heart-rate variability (HRV), and peak heart-rate spikes while they watched a selection of horror movies. These measurements are combined into a Scare Score out of 100, accounting for both sudden shocks and sustained psychological tension.

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Interestingly, the Science of Scare's top 10 is entirely populated by modern horror movies, with the oldest dating to 2005. Although classics such as The Exorcist and The Shining are considered far superior horror movies, it seems that doesn't necessarily make them more frightening, with modern horror being deemed the most scientifically frightening.

Top Ranked Modern Horror Films

Talk To Me (2022) scored 75 out of 100, tying for tenth place in the Science of Scare rankings. Talk to Me depicts a group of teenagers who discover an embalmed hand that allows them to communicate with the dead - provided they follow a strict time limit. Unsurprisingly, their recreational supernatural experimentation quickly becomes something considerably more dangerous. Talk to Me's most disturbing scenes are when Mia becomes dependent on the experience.

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The moment when she contacts her deceased mother is especially upsetting. The possession sequence involving Riley is especially horrific. The teenagers' seemingly harmless party game turns into an extended ordeal of self-harm and supernatural violence. Talk to Me's scariest events aren't necessarily what emerges from the spirit world, but how easily ordinary people can become complicit in something monstrous.

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose Analysis

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005) achieved a Scare Score of 76. This is likely bolstered by the knowledge that it is based on the horrifying real-life case of Anneliese Michel. Jennifer Carpenter plays Emily, a young woman whose increasingly disturbing experiences lead to an attempted exorcism by Father Richard Moore (Tom Wilkinson). Rather than relying exclusively on conventional demonic imagery, Emily's possession is frightening because of Carpenter's extraordinary physical performance.

Her contorted movements, unnaturally positioned limbs, and desperate vocalizations are genuinely unsettling. The infamous bedroom sequence, in which Emily experiences terrifying manifestations during the night, is particularly effective. The decision to frame the story around the real legal investigation introduces an uncomfortable ambiguity. The audience is forced to consider whether Emily suffered from a supernatural affliction or a medical condition.

Smile Franchise Dominates Fear Metrics

Smile (2022) earned a Scare Score of 78, truly demonstrating the effectiveness of a simple but disturbing horror concept. Sosie Bacon stars as Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist who witnesses a patient's horrifying suicide before becoming convinced that an unseen entity is following her. The creature's defining characteristic is its enormous, unnatural smile. It transforms an otherwise familiar human expression into something deeply threatening.

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Rose repeatedly encounters people wearing these unsettling grins, including individuals who appear completely ordinary until their expressions suddenly change. One particularly effective sequence involves Rose attending a family gathering, where an apparently familiar face becomes the source of a disturbing revelation. Smile also makes excellent use of empty spaces, background movement, and carefully timed visual surprises, encouraging viewers to question everything Rose (and they) see.

Sequel Outperforms Original Study

Smile 2 (2024) actually scored higher than its predecessor, earning a Scare Score of 79 points. This time, Naomi Scott plays Skye Riley, a pop superstar whose carefully managed public image begins collapsing after she encounters the same supernatural curse. The entertainment industry's obsession with celebrity image provides an especially effective setting. Skye is surrounded by people, constantly photographed and expected to maintain a reassuring public persona, even as her private life becomes terrifying.