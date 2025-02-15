Science Magazine Explores Asteroid Threat, Underground Lake, Fly Attraction and More

This week's science news covers a range of fascinating topics, from the potential danger of an asteroid to the discovery of a massive underground lake in Albania. We also delve into the reasons behind flies' attraction to humans and explore new uses for a compound traditionally used in heart medication.

The latest science and technology magazine is packed with exciting information about the universe. This week's science news has been dominated by the looming threat of an asteroid called 2024 YR4. But should we really be concerned?The potentially hazardous asteroid measures an estimated 180 feet (55 meters) across — about as wide as Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle is tall.

At this size, 2024 YR4 is too small to end human civilization, but it could still wipe out a major city, releasing about 8 megatons of energy upon impact — more than 500 times the energy released by the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.At the bottom of a 330-foot (100 m) abyss in a mountain cave in Albania, scientists have discovered what is believed to be the world's biggest underground thermal lake. The lake measures 454 feet (138 m) long and 138 feet (42 m) wide, holding enough water to fill 3.5 Olympic swimming pools. The body of water has been named Lake Neuron after the foundation that funded the exhibition. The researchers hope that studying the lake will offer new insights into underground ecosystems and the geology of the area.Flies have an uncanny knack for finding humans, even when we don't have food. But why are they so attracted to us? For some species, it's our warm blood that appeals to them, offering them a warm, nutritious meal. For others, it's the oils and dead cells on our skin. But scientists are also investigating the role of our body odor in attracting flies.Digitalis lanata have long been used to treat heart conditions. They contain a compound called digoxin which works by blocking ion pumps in the heart, producing stronger contractions and a slower heart rate. The compound was first isolated in 1930 for use in heart failure and atrial fibrillation. But now, scientists have shown that it can also be used to fight cancer. By inhibiting specific ion pumps in tumor cells, digoxin causes them to absorb more calcium, which in turn makes it harder for the cells to stick together. Ultimately this weakens the ability of tumor cells to clump together, causing existing tumor clusters to fall apart.Mysterious tunnels sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in 1495 may finally have been discovered — hidden under a castle in Milan. Centuries ago, Leonardo Da Vinci sketched out a castle in Milan. The drawings showed defensive fortifications and extensive hidden passageways under an impressive Renaissance castle. But no one knew where these tunnels were actually located, or if they existed at all. It turns out that in the late 1490s, Da Vinci was commissioned to decorate the interior walls and ceilings of Sforza castle, which stands at the center of modern-day Milan. The sketches bear a striking resemblance to this citadel, and the castle is known to have a small number of underground passageways, some of which are open to the public. However, Da Vinci's drawings suggested a much more extensive network may be hidden beneath its historic floors. Using laser scanners, GPS, 3D radar surveys and photogrammetry (which uses photos to create virtual 3D models), a team of architectural historians uncovered a suit of hidden underground rooms and a set of newly discovered passageways, running parallel to the ones that were already known to exist — a discovery that closely matches Da Vinci's sketches





