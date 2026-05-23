Science Future: Final Season Announcement

The final season of "Science Future" is set to premiere soon, with part 3 of its final season. The manga, which the anime is based on, ended in 2023. The season picks up the story from where Season 3 ended, with the main characters embarking on a voyage to North America and confronting the mysterious "Why-Man." The episodes will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll, one of the major anime streaming platforms.

s anime adaptation is all set for its finale as it returns with part 3 of its final season this week, as part of the Spring 2026 lineup.

The manga already ended in 2023, after which TOHO confirmed that the final season, titled Science Future, would be divided into three cours. Now that the final cour has already begun streaming, all that’s left now is for the story to wrap up after all the mysteries are solved. The anime returned on April 2nd, 2026, with both the subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll, the major streaming platform for anime fans across the globe.

The anime will stream new episodes each Thursday at 7:00 A.M. PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. It’s available for fans in various regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. TOHO confirms that the cast members of the previous seasons will be returning for the final season as well.

Additionally, a new voice actor will soon be introduced for one of the most popular characters in the series, who is about to make his debut. The episode count for the final cour hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect somewhere around 12 episodes, judging by the previous parts.

The final season of the anime picks up the story from where Season 3 ended, following Senku and the Kingdom of Science as they embark on a voyage to North America aboard the Perseus. Their goal is to gather all the resources necessary for constructing a rocket to reach the Moon and confront the mysterious “Why-Man.

” The first step in this final journey is to gather vital materials, especially resources like platinum, specialized alloys, and most importantly, corn, which leads them to the other side of the world. However, the Kingdom of Science faces a major challenge as Senku’s former mentor, Dr. Xeno, has already built an advanced facility there and has quite a few allies on his side.

The story has come a long way since then, as the Kingdom of Science finally dealt with Stanley’s team. As the finale approaches, the Kingdom of Science readies itself to confront the Why-Man and restore civilization that has been destroyed. Dr. Xeno has joined their side, and his expertise is an unparalleled asset to the team.

However, they need just one more person as the final piece, a talented mathematician who will contribute to building a spaceship. Luckily, Ryusui knows just the right person for the job. The official trailer only shows a brief glimpse of the character, but shares his character design. The website also teases new announcements regarding the character, who is described as humanity’s most brilliant mathematician





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Science Future Final Season Final Cour Confronting Why-Man Immortality Platinum Resonators Stanley Ryusui Dr. Xeno

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