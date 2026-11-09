Science Fiction Movies to Watch: Avatar 4, Man of Tomorrow, Starfighter

Upcoming science fiction films from James Cameron, James Gunn, and Shawn Levy are drawing intense fan hype ahead of their release dates.

Science fiction has been one of cinema's most inventive genres since the earliest days of filmmaking, and it has kept reinventing itself in ways audiences could not have predicted decades ago. Each year brings at least a few exceptional science fiction films, and occasionally a genre-defining masterpiece arrives. This year, audiences received Project Hail Mary and Disclosure Day, two titles that set a high bar for the films still to come.

Attention is now focused on upcoming science fiction projects that fans describe as genuinely hyped rather than merely interested. The lineup includes a new chapter of James Cameron's Avatar saga, a superhero entry from DC Studios, and a Star Wars spin-off directed by Shawn Levy. Each project has its own premiere date and its own reasons for anticipation.

Also read Essential Science Fiction Books You Must Read Before Dying

Avatar 4 Leads the Upcoming Science Fiction Slate

James Cameron's Avatar 4 is scheduled to premiere on December 21, 2029, extending a franchise that has occupied Cameron's work for decades. The original Avatar, released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time and surpassed Cameron's own Titanic. Cameron had carried the foundational ideas for years and waited for technology to catch up with his ambition.

Just days before the first film opened, four sequels were announced. Two sequels in, Avatar: The Way of Water is described as phenomenal, while Avatar: Fire and Ash fell short of expectations. Even so, the source credits Fire and Ash with plenty to offer, including some of the most perfect special effects in film history.

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Fans are now asking how Cameron will make the CGI look more impressive than the work in Fire and Ash. They also want to know where Jake Sully's journey will take his family next, and which element of nature will take center stage. Cinephiles, according to the source, cannot wait to find out.

Man of Tomorrow Brings Superman Back to Theaters

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to premiere on July 9, 2027, and returns David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. The film follows Superman as he reluctantly teams up with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to defeat Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. The release comes two years after the first film in the rebooted DC Studios universe.

James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced at the beginning of 2023 as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, laying the foundations for a rebooted franchise. Gunn's Superman was the first film in that new DCU, and many viewers consider it one of the best superhero movies released since 2020. Some genre purists object to calling superhero films science fiction, but the source argues Superman earned its place among the best sci-fi films of recent years.

Additional draws include Aaron Pierre's first movie appearance as John Stewart, the return of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, and Gunn's signature bright direction. Together, these elements are expected to make Man of Tomorrow a major cultural event.

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Star Wars: Starfighter Premieres May 28, 2027

Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled to premiere on May 28, 2027, as the franchise adds another spin-off to its cinematic canon for its 50th anniversary. Shawn Levy directs the film, which Jonathan Tropper wrote. Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray star in the project.

The story is reportedly set five years after the events of Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker. Levy has been in conversation with Lucasfilm about making a Star Wars project since the mid-2010s, and Starfighter is the result of that effort.

Several filmmakers' Star Wars projects have not come to fruition in recent years, which makes the progress of Starfighter notable. The source says the project is moving at light-speed. Fans comparing the three films can track premiere dates of May 28, 2027 for Starfighter, July 9, 2027 for Man of Tomorrow, and December 21, 2029 for Avatar 4.