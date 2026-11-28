Psychologists confirm that low blood sugar causes aggression. Studies show that hunger triggers cortisol release and reduces self-control, leading to conflicts.

Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu sparked a major controversy in the jungle of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a heated argument over cooking duties. While their clash dominated headlines, it highlighted a universal psychological phenomenon: being "hangry." Experts now confirm that this term is not just slang but a scientifically verified response to low blood sugar levels.

Physiological Basis Of Hunger And Anger

Professor Brad Bushman from The Ohio State University stated that while his team did not invent the word hangry, their laboratory research proved its reality. The brain consumes twenty to thirty percent of daily calories despite weighing only two percent of body mass. This high energy demand means the prefrontal cortex, responsible for executive functions like emotional control, becomes compromised when glucose drops.

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Professor Richard Pond from the University of North Carolina Wilmington explained that low blood sugar acts as a physiological stressor. This stress triggers cortisol release to raise glucose levels, but the hormone also fuels tension and anxiety. Additionally, exerting self-control requires significant energy, making it difficult to regulate aggressive impulses when the brain is deprived of fuel.

Experimental Evidence On Aggression

Researchers conducted a three-week study involving one hundred and seven married couples to measure the link between hunger and hostility. They measured nightly blood glucose levels and asked participants to use voodoo dolls representing their partners. Individuals with the lowest blood sugar stuck twice as many pins into the dolls when feeling frustrated.

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A follow-up experiment involved a video game where participants could blast their spouse with loud noises. These sounds included fingernails scratching chalk, ambulance sirens, and dentist drills. People with the lowest glucose levels chose the loudest and longest blasts, demonstrating a higher willingness to cause discomfort to their partners.

Managing The Hangry Effect

Professor Bushman advised avoiding conflict-inducing topics until after meals to prevent unnecessary arguments. He also recommended eating small snacks rich in protein or fiber, such as nuts or cheese. These options steady blood sugar without the crash associated with sugary junk food, preserving cognitive function for better decision-making.

Dr Daniel Glazer, a Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Spring Psychology, noted that the kitchen environment itself exacerbates stress. Juggling dinner preparation while managing distractions can turn simple questions into perceived criticism. Experts suggest that recognizing the biological basis of hunger-induced anger can help individuals in the jungle and at home maintain emotional stability.