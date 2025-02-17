Science Community Protests Trump's Research Funding Cuts

Academic unions and scientists nationwide are protesting President Trump's decision to cap indirect costs for research grants at 15%, fearing it will cripple the nation's scientific research.

The scientific community is strongly opposing President Donald Trump 's attempt to reduce facilities and administrative costs allocated to institutions when the federal government funds publicly supported research projects. Academic unions across the country are calling on scientists, researchers, clinicians, academics, and supporters to participate in a 'National Day of Action' protest on Wednesday, February 19th.

Demonstrators are expected to gather outside the Health and Human Services Department building and at various universities nationwide. This nationwide demonstration follows protests outside the HHS building on Friday, where participants linked arms and chanted, 'We are not leaving!' Trump's decision to cap these costs at 15% has faced criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, who argue that the spending limit will significantly harm the country's leading research infrastructure. While much of the criticism has been expressed online and in the media, it is now escalating into street protests. The RSVP form for the February 19th event states, 'We are joining academic unions across the country in a National Day of Action. We are demanding the administration stop the attack on science, medicine, and public health research by rescinding the cuts and restrictions.' The form further asserts that Trump's directive is intended to 'restrict and censor' vital research, potentially hindering the development of 'potential treatments and cures.' It also claims that the policy will diminish the nation's global competitiveness in 'scientific world power.' Union members from prominent institutions like Johns Hopkins, George Washington University, and the University of Maryland are anticipated to attend, according to the RSVP form. A separate online advertisement highlights additional protests scheduled for Wednesday at Rutgers, the University of Washington, Oregon Health & Science University, the University of Illinois – Chicago, and other locations. The 'Feb. 19 toolkit,' included with the second online advertisement, urges participants to protest outside congressional offices and public meetings where legislators are present. It provides guidance on responding to potential pushback and encourages extensive documentation through photographs and videos. Fox News Digital reached out to organizers of the February 19th demonstrations for further details regarding anticipated attendance but did not receive a response. The Metropolitan Police Department acknowledged the importance of 'upholding the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully express their views' and stated their commitment to facilitating these events while ensuring public safety. The department noted that there were no known threats to the D.C. area at the time. Last week, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's directive, effectively halting its implementation nationwide. A scheduled in-person hearing for a final ruling is set for later this month. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently confirmed by the Senate as the HHS secretary, shared a NIH social media post explaining the potential savings under Trump's new spending limit, suggesting his potential support for the cap on indirect facilities and administrative costs allocated to research institutions from the NIH. Apart from the February 19th protests, a 'Stand Up For Science 2025' protest is planned for early March. Additionally, a nationwide protest movement is attempting to mobilize demonstrators to attend all major state capitals on Presidents Day. Recent surveys of Independent voters indicate that this unaffiliated group is growing weary of the Democratic Party's sometimes harsh and profane criticisms of the president





