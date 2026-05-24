Sci-Fi Thriller Enters 2026: The Dog Stars

The Dog Stars, a dystopian sci-fi drama, directed by Ridley Scott (The Martian), is set to release on August 28, 2026. The film stars a powerful cast and promises an emotional but action-packed tale. It has already received a trailer that sets the stage.

2026 has been a great year for sci-fi movie s with releases like Mercy, Project Hail Mary, and War Machine. Though the latter two have seen varying degrees of success and expectations, there are still some strong contenders that have yet to have their moment.

Among them is a thriller that promises an emotional but action-packed tale. The film, titled The Dog Stars, directed by Ridley Scott, has assembled a powerful cast and promises an unexpected narrative. The main cast includes recognized actors like Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney. The film is set for an August 28 release by 20th Century Pictures





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Sci-Fi Movie Thriller August 28 Release Ridley Scott The Martian 20Th Century Pictures 2026 Jacob Elordi Josh Brolin Margaret Qualley Guy Pearce Benedict Wong Allison Janney

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