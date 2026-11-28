Explore nine sci-fi series from the 1990s and early 2000s whose visions of the future, including Space: Above and Beyond and Total Recall 2070, remain eerily plausible and relevant today.

Television history is filled with science fiction series that attempted to predict the future, with some achieving uncanny accuracy while others fell far short. Many of these shows, particularly those released during the 1990s and early 2000s, continue to resonate with modern audiences because their depictions of technology, society, and geopolitics feel surprisingly grounded in reality. Rather than relying on magical or overly fantastical elements, these series often anchored their narratives in industrial realism, corporate surveillance, and resource depletion, creating worlds that feel like plausible extensions of our current trajectory.

Space: Above and Beyond Future Realism

Space: Above and Beyond offers a stark, industrial vision of interstellar warfare that remains compelling decades after its cancellation. Originally planned by Fox to run for five seasons, the series was unfortunately cut short after only one season due to low ratings, preventing it from fully realizing its narrative potential. The show is set in the year 2063, a time when humanity is engaged in an all-out interstellar war against alien forces following the catastrophic destruction of extra-solar colonies.

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The narrative centers on a squad of young Space Marines, grounding the cosmic conflict in the personal struggles and military discipline of its characters. Unlike the glossy, polished aesthetic common in many 1990s space operas, Space: Above and Beyond rejects those tropes in favor of a grittier, more realistic approach. This decision to embrace grounded industrial technology and geopolitical realism makes the year 2063 feel less like a fantasy and more like a credible extension of modern military strategy.

Many critics and fans agree that the series would have thrived in the current streaming era, where niche audiences can appreciate its complex world-building without the pressure of traditional broadcast ratings. The show's willingness to depict the messy, logistical, and brutal aspects of war contributes to its enduring appeal, making it a standout example of how television can envision a future that feels dangerously attainable.

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Total Recall 2070 Dystopian Surveillance

Total Recall 2070 stands as one of the most underappreciated science fiction series of the 1990s, drawing direct inspiration from the works of Philip K. Dick. This Canadian-German co-production presents a corporate-ruled dystopia set in 2070, a society where power is concentrated in the hands of a few oligopolistic entities. The story follows a human detective and his secret android partner as they investigate crimes involving synthetic humans and rogue technology.

The series explores themes of corporate surveillance and the erosion of privacy, topics that have become increasingly urgent in the modern digital age. The portrayal of an oligopolistic society where technology threatens human personhood and consciousness resonates with contemporary anxieties about artificial intelligence and data privacy. This eerie relevance makes Total Recall 2070 feel not like a relic of the past, but like a warning about the future that is already unfolding.

While Paul Verhoeven's 1990 film Total Recall is widely regarded as a classic, the television series offers a deeper exploration of the societal structures that support such a world. The show's focus on the bureaucratic and social mechanisms of control provides a nuanced look at how dystopian societies function, making it a criminally underrated gem for fans of thoughtful science fiction.

Batman Beyond Cyberpunk Gotham

Batman Beyond reimagines the DC Comics universe through a cyberpunk lens, following teenager Terry McGinnis in a near-future Neo-Gotham. As a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, the show explores a world transformed by transhumanist ideas and tech-driven social classes. The series demonstrates that superhero narratives can function as rigorous science fiction when they engage with real-world technological and social trends.

The futuristic Gotham depicted in Batman Beyond feels like a logical progression from the 1990s city viewers knew, with advancements in technology and shifts in social hierarchy reflecting contemporary concerns. The show's attention to detail in its world-building, from the design of the Batwing to the depiction of cybernetic enhancements, creates a believable environment that grounds the superhero elements in a tangible reality.

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Many critics consider Batman Beyond to be one of the best television adaptations of DC Comics characters, praising its mature themes and sophisticated storytelling. The series successfully bridges the gap between comic book fantasy and science fiction realism, offering a vision of the future where technology has fundamentally altered the nature of heroism and justice.

SeaQuest DSV Ocean Colonization

SeaQuest DSV presents a unique take on science fiction by setting its narrative at the bottom of the ocean rather than in outer space. Created by Rockne S. O'Bannon, who previously wrote episodes of The Twilight Zone, the show is set in a near-future where humanity has depleted Earth's natural resources. This scarcity forces humans to colonize the ocean floor, a scenario that reflects growing concerns about environmental sustainability and resource management.

Although the series was originally set in 2018, a date that has long passed, its depiction of resource depletion and ocean colonization remains surprisingly relevant. The narrative treats these themes with a grounded realism that makes the future world feel intriguing and plausible. Despite some criticisms regarding the show's tonal shift as it progressed, its initial vision of an underwater civilization continues to captivate audiences.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Post-Cataclysm

Neon Genesis Evangelion, created by Hideaki Anno, is a landmark series that proved the potential for auteur-driven anime television. The story follows a reluctant teenage boy recruited by his estranged father to pilot a giant mecha against monsters in a post-cataclysmic 2015. Despite the date being in the past, the series' psychological depth and complex themes ensure that its vision of the future remains relevant and impactful.

The show is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most iconic anime series ever made, influencing countless works in the medium. Its exploration of trauma, identity, and human connection provides a rich narrative context that transcends typical mecha genre conventions. For uninitiated viewers, it may serve as a challenging introduction to anime, but for those willing to engage with its complexity, it offers a profound and enduring experience.