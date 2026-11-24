Arnold Schwarzenegger and Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman joined community leaders at a Boyle Heights event, distributing hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys to local families.

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared alongside Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman at a community celebration in Boyle Heights, California, on Monday. The former California governor participated in the annual Miracle on 1st Street turkey distribution held at the Hollenbeck Youth Center. Schwarzenegger, who is seventy-nine years old, joined his son Patrick, thirty-three, and daughter Christina, thirty-five, to hand out holiday meals. The actor also spent time with longtime friend Tom Arnold at the gathering, which aimed to support local families during the Thanksgiving season.

Community Turkey Distribution Details

The event focused on providing festive meals to residents in need throughout the neighborhood. Schwarzenegger told the California Post that he felt great about handing out turkeys and enjoying the day with his children. He noted that it is really fantastic to help get dinners out to an estimated nine hundred families for the holiday. The former governor has been involved with the Miracle on 1st Street event for approximately thirty-five years, maintaining a long-standing connection to the community initiative.

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Priscilla Hernandez, the president of the Hollenbeck Youth Center, stated that nearly one thousand turkeys were set to be distributed at the event. She promised The Post that the organization would ensure that everyone in attendance received a turkey. In addition to the main birds, attendees received side dishes such as stuffing, fruits, and vegetables. A tree lighting ceremony preceded the meal distribution, adding to the festive atmosphere for the community members present.

Raman's Campaign Promises and Engagement

Mayor-elect Nithya Raman used the event to fulfill a specific commitment she made during her recent campaign. She told attendees that she was present in Boyle Heights frequently during the campaign and promised to keep coming back after becoming mayor. Raman stated that her presence on Monday was part of keeping that promise to the community. She highlighted that the Hernandez family, which leads the annual turkey drive, has served as a champion for this community and the event for decades.

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Raman, who is forty-five years old and identifies as a democratic socialist, continued to build relationships with key figures in the city. This appearance comes months after Schwarzenegger provided her with access to a number of high-profile associates in September. The actor hosted a meeting between Raman and numerous show business executives, business leaders, and community figures. During that gathering, Raman was open to questions on any topics and made a solid impression on the attendees.

Political Connections and Family Traditions

The relationship between the former governor and the mayor-elect involves significant policy and networking discussions. Schwarzenegger's chief of staff, Daniel Ketchell, explained that Arnold is always interested in bringing together business, Hollywood, and policy leaders to discuss solutions to the biggest problems. Ketchell clarified that Schwarzenegger had not officially endorsed Raman, as his focus remained directed toward policy rather than specific electoral races. The group present in September included associates with the United Talent Agency and executives from Main Street Advisors.

Family dynamics also played a visible role in the Monday event. Schwarzenegger serves as the father to Patrick, Christina, Katherine, who is thirty-six, and Christopher, who is twenty-nine, with Maria Shriver. He also has a son, Joseph Baena, twenty-nine, with his ex-housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. The action star and Shriver were wed from 1986 until their separation in 2011, with their divorce finalized in 2021. Schwarzenegger recently noted that he continues to join Shriver for holiday celebrations to keep the family together, a tradition he values despite their divorced status.