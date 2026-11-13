Schuylkill River Pedestrian Swing Bridge Opens Friday to Philadelphia Trail Users

The $28 million red Schuylkill River pedestrian swing bridge opens Friday, linking about 4.7 continuous miles of trail for runners, cyclists, and walkers in Philadelphia.

The long-awaited pedestrian swing bridge over the Schuylkill River officially opens Friday to thousands of runners, cyclists, and walkers who use the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia. The new structure gives trail users an unbroken route from Center City through South Philadelphia to Grays Ferry, where they will come out just above Bartram's Garden.

The bridge is red, costs $28 million, and is 225 feet long. The structure weighs 60,000 pounds, and it is the centerpiece of a trail network that has been waiting for a direct crossing for years.

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How the Schuylkill River Swing Bridge Connects the Trail

The Schuylkill River swing bridge links approximately 1.5 miles of existing trail to the south with three miles to the north. Once the bridge is included, the connection creates about 4.7 continuous miles along the banks of the Schuylkill River.

Users will be able to cross unimpeded, meaning they will not have to detour around the river or leave the trail to reach their destinations. For runners and cyclists, that continuity removes a gap that previously broke up longer routes between Center City and the southern neighborhoods.

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Because the trail now runs without interruption, walkers and cyclists heading south from Center City can reach Grays Ferry without rejoining city streets. The crossing also places trail users directly above Bartram's Garden, a historic public garden along the river.

Drexel and Rowan Changes Affecting Local Students

Drexel University has paused admission into its undergraduate education program, citing low enrollment. The university said entrants to the program have declined and that the school is pausing admission for the time being.

Students, alumni, and a Philadelphia School District principal have argued that the program is vital and should continue. A rally is planned for Dec. 5 to make that case to the university.

At Rowan University, a public university, the administration is ending a breakfast tradition that was once attended by Martin Luther King III, according to a university spokesperson. Some Black community members who have long attended the breakfast say the change is a loss for the community.

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Rowan describes the breakfast as one of several cuts it is making to prepare for a future with a potentially shrinking student body and tighter budgets.

Local Business and Community Changes This Month

Thank You Thank You, a coffee shop, will close its original location on Jeweler's Row after five years. Its last day there will be Dec. 23, the shop said, citing the historic building's need for renovations and major construction next door.

The coffee shop plans to open in a significantly larger new build on Washington Avenue in Graduate Hospital. The move turns a constrained historic storefront into a new space with more room for customers.

Elsewhere in the region, the Schuylkill River trail changes and university decisions show how public infrastructure, higher education budgets, and neighborhood businesses are all adjusting at the same time.