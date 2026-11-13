Schumer's leadership rival reveals major Senate rule change he'd pursue if elected

Chuck Schumer faces a rare contested Senate leadership race as Chris Van Hollen pushes to abolish the filibuster and shake up Democratic strategy.

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Also read Chris Van Hollen Challenges Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic Leader

Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , tells Fox News Digital at "What's Next" conference that he’s running to lead Senate Democrats because voters called for change. The challenge is being led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

, who has served under Schumer since 2017. And he is willing to go further than Schumer ever has on one issue: terminating the filibuster. Years ago, Schumer tried and failed to narrowly change the Senate’s rule to pass a sweeping voting-rights package. Republicans have toyed with it over the last two years, but never pulled the trigger.

Van Hollen said that in his opinion,"we need democracy in the United States Senate, and that means allowing, ultimately, a majority of senators to answer the call of the American people.

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" "So that means 51 votes. So my personal view has been all along that the filibuster is an anti-democratic … provision. It's not in our Constitution," Van Hollen said.

"It was put in there by senators to enhance their power over the power of the people. "Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. , who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, says he has the votes to remain leader and guide the party’s incoming majority. , who has led Senate Democrats for nearly a decade, Thursday night after a listening campaign with Senate Democrats.

It presents a rare opportunity for Senate Democrats — there hasn’t been a contested Democratic leadership election since 1994. Just a week earlier, he was mulling higher office, but now he’s giving up a potential bid for the White House in 2028 to do one thing: beat Schumer and grapple with President Donald Trump.

"I’m no longer pursuing that," Van Hollen told reporters at the"What’s Next" conference in Denver, where Democratic leaders, strategists and activists gathered to debate the party’s direction after its midterm wins. Van Hollen framed his challenge to Schumer as a response to voters’ calls for change after Democrats’ sweeping wins and President Donald Trump’s policies.

"I did discuss this with Senator Schumer," Van Hollen told Fox News Digital. "We understand that this will be a competition. I think it’s important to give Senate Democrats a choice.

" DEMS ADMIT UNCOMFORTABLE ELECTION SWEEP TRUTH AS PARTY DESCEND ON DENVER TO SHAPE 2028 WITHOUT A FRONTRUNNER Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , speaks to reporters at the"What’s Next" conference in Denver on Nov. 13, 2026, as he campaigns to lead Senate Democrats. Van Hollen has also criticized Schumer for limiting votes on legislation popular with Democrats, including a bill to boost unions.

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He said the incoming majority should pass the bills candidates campaigned on and challenge Trump to respond.

"We shouldn’t wait to hear what President Trump may or may not do," Van Hollen said. "We should answer the call of the American people. " Toppling Schumer will be an uphill climb. As the incumbent leader, he has an established network of support and can offer colleagues leadership posts.

Either candidate will need 28 votes in the secret-ballot contest expected in early December—or 29 if Democrats win Alaska, where ballots are still being counted in the Senate race between Democratic nominee Mary Peltola and incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. A protest sign calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. to step aside as Democrats debate who should lead the party. Some"What’s Next" attendees said Van Hollen could deliver the Senate leadership shake-up they want.

"We definitely want change. We don’t want to go back to the way things have been. This is a turning point for our country," Jenny, a Denver resident, said.

"This is the time for us to really, really go after what is right for everyone, not the status quo," she said, adding that it was time for Schumer to go. Ara, also of Denver, was optimistic about Van Hollen’s chances, saying she believes he already has significant support.

"I think there’s a really good chance," Ara told Fox News Digital. "I think there were a lot of people that were already willing to support him. So I feel very good about this," she added. Zoe said Van Hollen’s willingness to stand up for his constituents is the kind of fight young people want from their representatives.

"He goes out there and he puts his body on the line for his constituents and I think that’s what we’re looking for, the kind of fight we’re looking for from our representatives as young people," Zoe told Fox News Digital. Amanda Macias covers the intersection of business, economics and politics, with a focus on how policy decisions shape markets, businesses and American workers.