Schumer's grip on power slips as Dems begin to revolt against him, eye new leadership

Chuck Schumer says he expects no challenge for Senate Democratic leader, but newcomers and Chris Van Hollen are reportedly mulling alternatives.

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Schumer only needs a majority of Senate Democrats to vote for him to keep the job, but some want to take stock before jumping in to back him. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"We need a conversation about leadership going forward, because we need new energy and ideas," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. , told reporters on Tuesday when asked whether he supported Schumer. But he quickly followed up by noting that he expected that Schumer would be"re-elected as leader, because no one has come forth willing to take the position.

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But we need a conversation about leadership.

""Everyone’s very happy with what we all did. But this is just the beginning," Schumer said.

"As I said before, and I’ll say it again and again to my caucus, to the country, to everybody: If we don’t deliver, all this will go away. This is just the first step. But I think we’re united together to do that.

" Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer’s office for comment on unrest among Democrats over his plan to seek another term. Many of the newcomers to the Senate, which spans the ideological gamut from moderate to progressive, have made clear theyJOE MANCHIN WARNS DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS ARE GAINING GROUND AS DEMOCRATS REMAIN SILENT Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , speaks during a rally at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

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, on Sept. 19, 2025. And the sentiment that the immediate future of Democratic leadership needs to be litigated is percolating among some Senate Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , who is"I’ve said very clearly that we need to have a discussion in the Democratic caucus," Van Hollen said during an appearance at Crooked Con over the weekend.

"We need to understand what the Democrats are going to do with this new responsibility and these new powers," he continued. "And that nobody should get a blank check without a full understanding from the caucus as to where we’re going to go. "And Van Hollen, who has previously said his focus was more on"kicking the tires" on a run for higher office in 2028, is reportedly mulling a bid for Schumer’s job, according to Politico.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment from Van Hollen’s office to confirm if he was considering a leadership bid.