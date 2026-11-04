Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pledges that Democrats will cut off Department of Defense funding to force an end to President Donald Trump's unauthorized military conflict with Iran starting next year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated on Wednesday that Democrats will utilize the power of the purse to defund President Donald Trump's military engagement with Iran once they assume majority control in Congress next year. The leader of the Democratic Party addressed reporters regarding the strategy to end the conflict, which Trump initiated without specific congressional authorization in February.

Schumer emphasized that restricting financial support for military operations is a constitutional mechanism established by the Founding Fathers to check presidential power. He argued that this fiscal leverage serves as a critical deterrent against any commander-in-chief who seeks to conduct war without the explicit consent of the American people or the legislative branch.

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Democratic Strategy to Cut Military Funding

The core of the Democratic plan involves using their upcoming majority status in both chambers of Congress to halt appropriations for the US Department of Defense until President Trump agrees to wind down the ongoing conflict. This approach moves beyond symbolic gestures, aiming for a concrete financial blockade on military operations related to Iran.

By controlling the budget, Democrats intend to compel the executive branch to negotiate an end to hostilities. The strategy relies on the premise that no military campaign can continue indefinitely without legislative approval for its funding, thereby forcing the President to seek a diplomatic resolution or face a complete halt to military expenditures.

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Previous Bipartisan War Powers Resolution

Before securing majority control, Democrats had already pursued legislative avenues to restrict the President's authority, including the passage of a war powers resolution. This measure was designed to compel Trump to end the Iran War and had garnered support from several Republican senators who recognized the political and strategic dangers of the ongoing conflict.

Senators Susan Collins from Maine, Bill Cassidy from Louisiana, and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska voted with the vast majority of Democrats to pass this resolution. Their bipartisan effort aimed to assert congressional oversight and challenge the legality of the military actions taken without prior statutory authorization from the legislative body.

Republican Defeat and Political Fallout

The political landscape shifted significantly, with Republican losses in the recent elections attributed directly to voter dissatisfaction with the war. J.D. Vance explicitly acknowledged that the conflict was the primary reason for the Republican defeat in the Senate, noting that the president himself had admitted this during recent addresses.

Vance wrote that the decision to engage in the conflict was a costly political error, suggesting that losing control of the Senate for the next six years was a direct consequence of the war. He stated that while one might argue the outcome was worth the political price, the causal link between the military engagement and electoral defeat is widely understood by the public.

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Economic Impacts of the Conflict

The war has had tangible economic consequences, including a sharp rise in energy prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. These financial pressures on consumers and businesses have further fueled public discontent, adding to the political pressure on the administration to resolve the crisis.

Democrats argue that the combination of military casualties, regional instability, and economic inflation caused by the conflict has eroded public support for the President's foreign policy. The anticipated change in congressional leadership will now allow Democrats to enforce stricter fiscal controls on defense spending to mitigate these broader economic damages.