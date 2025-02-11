Schumer Mocked for Launching Whistleblower Tipline After Past Threats to Justices

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer launched a tipline for whistleblowers, but faced widespread mockery for the initiative. Critics pointed to his past threats against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, calling out the hypocrisy of his call for accountability.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., faced widespread criticism after launching a tipline to 'expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety.' On Monday, Schumer shared a link calling on 'whistleblowers' to report violations, arguing they 'are a vital part of Congressional oversight to hold the administration accountable.' The categories whistleblowers can report include 'retaliation,' 'wasteful spending,' 'fraud,' 'criminal activity,' and 'other.

' 'Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants,' the Senate Majority Leader wrote as he shared the tipline form on X. 'I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower.' The new project was ridiculed by a variety of commentators online.Comedian Tim Young quipped, 'We already have that… it’s called DOGE,' while Tesla-founder Elon Musk joked, 'Look into this Schumer guy, he’s definitely done crime!' 'Great! I wanna report: Joe Biden. Kamala Harris. Chuck Schumer,' Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, replied. 'And the entire corrupt Democrat party that weaponized & abused the federal government for the past four years.' Some commentators shared a video of Schumer's failed Father's Day photo-op where he appeared to not know how to properly grill a burger, while others called out far more serious aspects of his political past. Many commentators recalled when Schumer issued a warning to Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in 2020, during a rally held as the court heard arguments in a high-profile abortion case. 'I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!' Schumer warned. 'You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.' Judicial Network president Carrie Severino noted his mention of '’Threats to public safety...’' and wrote, 'This is rich coming from Senator Schumer, who stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, saying they would ‘pay the price’ for exercising judicial review.'Fox News’ Katie Pavlich said, 'I have someone to report, pictured here at the Supreme Court threatening Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch,' The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Z, Hemingway responded with a screenshot of a lengthy report she was filing using the tipline to call out Schumer for either 'retaliation' or 'criminal activity.' 'Wild that you’re recruiting government employees involved in the corruption to target the people exposing the corruption,' market analyst and political commentator Jeff Carlson wrote. 'Public Servant is a pretentious term for people who went into government because they knew the graft pays well.





