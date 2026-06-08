“If current party leadership is unwilling to represent their own voters and the majority of Americans, then it is time for new leadership.'

'Schumer Is Far Out of Touch': 80% of New York Democrats Oppose US Weapons Transfers to Israel “If current party leadership is unwilling to represent their own voters and the majority of Americans, then it is time for new leadership.

" A poll released Monday shows that around 80% of Democratic voters in New York oppose US weapons transfers to Israel, putting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—a stalwart supporter of Israel—way out of step with his voter base.

, conducted by Data for Progress and published by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, found that 82% of New York Democrats—and 60% of the state's voters overall—believe the US "should restrict taxpayer-funded weapons to Israel until it stops attacking civilians inrejectedand Kirsten Gillibrand voted against blocking the bombs and bulldozers Israel is using to destroy Palestinian and Lebanese homes, they were not just voting against the vast majority of their own Senate caucus and Democratic voters, but they were voting against the majority of New Yorkers they’re elected to represent,” Margaret DeReus, the IMEU Policy Project's executive director, said in a.

“If current party leadership is unwilling to represent their own voters and the majority of Americans, then it is time for new leadership. " It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits. It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project.

No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do. Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control.

Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. Building Common Dreams was not easy.

Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work. But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there.

And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying. We need your support now more than ever. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will.

We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you. When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.

A poll released Monday shows that around 80% of Democratic voters in New York oppose US weapons transfers to Israel, putting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—a stalwart supporter of Israel—way out of step with his voter base.

, conducted by Data for Progress and published by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, found that 82% of New York Democrats—and 60% of the state's voters overall—believe the US "should restrict taxpayer-funded weapons to Israel until it stops attacking civilians inrejectedand Kirsten Gillibrand voted against blocking the bombs and bulldozers Israel is using to destroy Palestinian and Lebanese homes, they were not just voting against the vast majority of their own Senate caucus and Democratic voters, but they were voting against the majority of New Yorkers they’re elected to represent,” Margaret DeReus, the IMEU Policy Project's executive director, said in a.

“If current party leadership is unwilling to represent their own voters and the majority of Americans, then it is time for new leadership. "A poll released Monday shows that around 80% of Democratic voters in New York oppose US weapons transfers to Israel, putting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—a stalwart supporter of Israel—way out of step with his voter base.

, conducted by Data for Progress and published by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, found that 82% of New York Democrats—and 60% of the state's voters overall—believe the US "should restrict taxpayer-funded weapons to Israel until it stops attacking civilians inrejectedand Kirsten Gillibrand voted against blocking the bombs and bulldozers Israel is using to destroy Palestinian and Lebanese homes, they were not just voting against the vast majority of their own Senate caucus and Democratic voters, but they were voting against the majority of New Yorkers they’re elected to represent,” Margaret DeReus, the IMEU Policy Project's executive director, said in a.

“If current party leadership is unwilling to represent their own voters and the majority of Americans, then it is time for new leadership. " The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire.

To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent.

Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share.

With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in?





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Genocide Gaza Democratic-Party New-York Chuck-Schumer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian soccer stars touch down in Tijuana — ahead of Sofi Stadium gamesPhotos showed members of Iran’s national team arriving in Tijuana after an overnight flight from Turkey, where the squad had spent the past three weeks training for the tournament.

Read more »

FCC Chair Says Scott Pelley Is “Completely Out of Touch” for Not Anticipating ’60 Minutes’ FiringCarr took to X to slam the longtime correspondent for not thinking he'd be let go from the newsmagazine following a fiery meeting with the show's new executive producer, Nick Bilton.

Read more »

Trump’s FCC Boss Brendan Carr Says ‘Legacy Journalists’ Like Scott Pelley Are ‘Out of Touch’Brendan Carr says legacy journalists are “completely out of touch.”

Read more »

Low Trust in Media: Legacy Journalists Criticized for Being Out of TouchFCC Chairman Jonathan Carr and veteran journalist Scott Pelley, recently fired from CBS' 60 Minutes, discuss the state of media and the lack of trust in journalists. Pelley's firing following a heated confrontation has led to low morale and mistrust among CBS News staff.

Read more »