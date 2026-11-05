Schumer Faces Protest Over Data Center Deal Amid Tech Backlash

Activists protest Senate Majority Leader Schumer over legislation speeding up data center construction, citing environmental risks and disregard for public opinion.

Environmental activists and community organizers gathered on Friday morning outside the Park Slope apartment of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to stage a vocal demonstration against pending Senate legislation. The group condemned the proposed bill, which aims to accelerate the construction of massive data centers, as a "dirty data center deal" that ignores widespread public opposition to the expansion of Big Tech infrastructure. The protesters, representing a coalition of climate and consumer rights groups, demanded that Schumer use his influence to block the measure from advancing through the Senate chamber.

Legislative Mechanism and FERC Expansion

The controversial legislation, known as the BAAJA, seeks to significantly expand the regulatory authority of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, commonly referred to as FERC. This independent agency, currently chaired by an appointee of President Trump, would gain enhanced powers to fast-track fossil fuel projects and pipeline constructions necessary to power new data facilities. By centralizing approval authority at the federal level, the bill effectively bypasses traditional state and local zoning controls that have previously allowed communities to deny permits for large-scale industrial developments.

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According to rights groups monitoring the bill, these changes would gut long-standing environmental protections and undermine tribal sovereignty over natural resources. The legislation also restricts the public's ability to challenge harmful developments in court, removing legal avenues that citizens have used to stop polluting projects. This regulatory shift comes as the Senate prepares for a critical procedural vote on Monday, which requires Democratic support to advance the bill to the full chamber for consideration.

Stakeholder Positions and Financial Conflicts

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhodeania, the lead Democratic sponsor of the bill and ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, faces intense scrutiny regarding his financial ties to the industry he is promoting. Financial disclosures reveal that Whitehouse holds the most investments of any US senator in data center-related holdings, with assets valued between $2.1 million and $8.6 million. Additionally, he and his wife hold up to $12.3 million in AI-related stocks, including major technology companies and data center operators.

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While Schumer has not publicly taken a position on the legislation, his silence has drawn criticism from activists who view the issue as a test of his leadership capabilities. A former aide to a lawmaker on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources described the situation as a decisive moment for Schumer's campaign to be reelected as Senate majority leader by his party next month. Critics question whether Schumer will prioritize the overwhelming public rebuke of Big Tech or allow the bill to pass, potentially handing significant power to the current administration to build infrastructure where it chooses.

Real-World Impact and Public Backlash

The push for this legislation stands in stark contrast to recent electoral trends across the United States. Voters recently sent a clear message through ballot initiatives, with 43 out of 44 measures proposing to ban or pause the construction of data centers or related infrastructure passing successfully. Candidates who made opposition to data centers a central part of their campaigns, such as Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, saw significant support from constituents concerned about energy costs and environmental degradation.

Jim Walsh, policy director at Food & Water Watch, stated that lawmakers pushing the BAAJA are acting in blatant disregard for the overwhelming public backlash to Big Tech that helped drive voters to the polls in recent elections. Activists argue that data centers drive significant energy demand, creating new sources of air pollution and increasing costs for the general public by straining grid infrastructure. The industry is now eyeing public lands as a strategic workaround to the growing local opposition that has successfully halted projects in communities like Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Protest Demands and Future Implications

The demonstration in Brooklyn featured a large, smoking prop representing an AI data center alongside a giant "blank check," symbolizing the protesters' view that the bill gives unchecked power to technology corporations. Groups including Food & Water Watch, New York Communities for Change, 350 Brooklyn, Climate Families NYC, and Indivisible Brooklyn plan to continue their pressure campaign outside Schumer's residence. They argue that the industry is attempting to bypass local democratic processes by leveraging federal authority to impose facilities on unwilling communities.

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As the procedural vote approaches on Monday, the outcome will set a precedent for how the federal government balances technological growth with environmental stewardship. Activists warn that failing to address these concerns will further alienate voters who feel ignored by political leaders. The debate highlights a deepening divide between corporate interests seeking rapid expansion and citizens demanding accountability for the ecological and economic impacts of the AI infrastructure boom.