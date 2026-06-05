Following reports that President Trump dropped a controversial $1.8 billion fund for political allies, Senate Democrats are pushing legislation to permanently bar such schemes, citing distrust in Trump's word and the need to protect taxpayer money from presidential abuse.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded a legislative ban on a proposed $1.8 billion slush fund after President Trump reportedly abandoned the plan. The fund, intended to compensate allies claiming political persecution during the Biden administration, faced backlash and two federal judicial rulings against it.

Schumer and other Democrats, including Senators Chris Coons and Elissa Slotkin, expressed skepticism about Trump's commitment to abandoning the scheme and pushed for permanent prohibition. Slotkin introduced the "Drain the Slush Fund Act" to prevent taxpayer money from going to the president, associates, or January 6 participants. Legal group Democracy Forward vowed to continue lawsuits until the plan was definitively scrapped.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 candidate, had proposed a 100% tax on any state recipients of such funds. Meanwhile, Common Dreams, an independent media outlet, issued a fundraising appeal emphasizing its non-corporate model and urgent need for reader support amidst intensifying challenges. The controversy centered on a $1.8 billion fund championed by Trump to reimburse supporters he claimed were victimized by a "weaponized" justice system.

Critics labeled it a corrupt scheme to reward allies, possibly including January 6 rioters. After judicial interventions blocked disbursements and Axios reported the fund's suspension, Trump distanced himself, but Democrats sought a binding legislative ban to prevent future attempts. Schumer argued that Trump's word alone was insufficient and that bipartisan support should be easy if Republicans genuinely opposed the fund.

Coons and Slotkin echoed this stance, highlighting the fund as an abuse of taxpayer money and an attempt to use the presidency for personal gain. Amid this political clash, advocacy groups and lawmakers mobilized. Democracy Forward, already in court, insisted on pursuing litigation until absolute certainty of the fund's termination. Newsom's proposed tax aimed to penalize any California beneficiaries, framing the fund as illegitimate.

The debate underscored deeper tensions over executive power, accountability for the Capitol attack, and the integrity of public funds. Common Dreams, while not directly involved in the news, used the moment to underscore its independence and request financial backing, arguing that corporate-free journalism is vital in such polarized times. The outlet's founder reflected on three decades of relentless opposition from powerful interests and appealed to readers to sustain its mission.

Overall, the episode illustrated the fierce partisan battles over Trump's policies and the lengths to with opponents would go to curb perceived overreach. The reported demse of the slush fund was portrayed as a victory for democratic norms, yet the push for statutory safeguards revealed a lack of trust in the president's assurances. The discourse intertwined with ongoing legal fights and future electoral strategies, as figures like Newsom positioned themselves against Trump's agenda.

The Common Dreams plea served as a reminder of the financial vulnerabilities of independent media amidst these conflicts





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