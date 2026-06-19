Schumer Condemns SAVE Act as Most Anti-Democracy Proposal Ever

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared on MSNBC's The Last Word to denounce the SAVE Act as an anti-democratic voter suppression bill that could remove millions from voter rolls.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared on MSNBC 's The Last Word with host Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE America Act.

Schumer condemned the legislation as the most anti-election democracy proposal ever made. He responded to Donald Trump's prediction that the Republican Party would never win another election, noting that Schumer himself is poised to become the next Senate majority leader. The discussion centered on Republican efforts to push through voting restrictions.

Schumer detailed his objections, stating that while proponents claim the bill is merely about requiring voter ID, its true effect would be to remove millions of eligible voters from the rolls. He estimated that 25 million people could be affected. The bill would require states to send their voter rolls not to the Justice Department but to the Department of Homeland Security. There, according to Schumer, an algorithm installed by Elon Musk and DOGE would determine voter eligibility.

Schumer argued that the algorithm is rigged and could result in 20 to 30 million people being removed without proper notification or due process. He emphasized that Democrats have defeated similar efforts in court and will continue to oppose the measure. The broader implications of this debate highlight ongoing tensions over voting rights and election integrity. Schumer's remarks underscore Democratic fears that such legislation could disproportionately disenfranchise minority and low-income voters.

The SAVE Act has become a flashpoint in the battle over access to the ballot box. Schumer's strong language signals that Democrats will make this a central issue in the upcoming election cycle, framing it as an existential threat to democracy. As Senate minority leader, Schumer has been a key figure in blocking the bill, and his comments on The Last Word reflect his determination to protect what he sees as fundamental voting rights.

He concluded by vowing that the bill will not pass as long as Democrats have the ability to stop it. Lawrence O'Donnell had introduced the segment by referencing Trump's prediction, which Schumer used to highlight the stakes involved. Schumer warned that the SAVE Act represents a dangerous shift in how election administration is handled, moving oversight from traditional justice institutions to a politically influenced executive branch department.

He specifically criticized the role of DOGE, a government efficiency initiative led by Elon Musk, in developing the algorithm that would screen voters. According to Schumer, this algorithm lacks transparency and accountability, making it vulnerable to abuse. He pointed out that similar voter ID laws have been struck down in court for disproportionately burdening certain groups, and the SAVE Act suffers from the same flaws.

The senator also noted that the bill would impose new requirements on states to purge their rolls more aggressively, potentially leading to errors that remove legitimate voters. He urged viewers to understand that this is not a partisan issue but a fundamental question of democratic integrity. The interview concluded with Schumer reiterating that Democrats will use every tool available to prevent the SAVE Act from becoming law, including filibuster and court challenges.

He expressed confidence that the American people would see through the bill's supposed intent and recognize it as a power grab. The episode of The Last Word aired on a Friday, drawing attention to the ongoing legislative battle in the Senate. Schumer's appearance was part of a broader media campaign by Democrats to rally opposition to the measure.

As the Senate minority leader, his words carry weight, and his strong condemnation of the SAVE Act sets the stage for a contentious debate in the coming months. The issue is likely to feature prominently in the 2024 election, with Democrats accusing Republicans of suppressing votes and Republicans arguing that they are protecting election integrity. Schumer's comments on The Last Word offer a clear preview of the Democratic strategy: paint the SAVE Act as a threat to democracy itself





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