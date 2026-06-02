Schumacher Family Criticized for Firing Nurse After Alleged Rape at Their Villa

The family of Michael Schumacher faces criticism for dismissing a nurse who allegedly was raped by a friend of the Schumacher son at the family's Swiss villa. The nurse's lawyer says she suffered a 'double blow'.

The family of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has been criticized for firing a nurse who cared for the star after she was allegedly raped at his villa.

The nurse's lawyer told a court in Switzerland that his client was made to suffer a 'double blow' when she lost her job a year after the alleged sexual assault. The incident is the focus of a trial in Nyon, Switzerland, where Australian race car driver Joey Mawson stands accused of raping the nurse twice in a bedroom at Schumacher's mansion in Gland, near Geneva, on November 23, 2019.

The nurse had worked for the Schumacher family for six years, building a relationship of deep trust. According to her lawyer Patrick Michod, she was part of the family's 'inner circle of trust' and took great pride in her work.

'In all those years, there was never even the slightest accusation against her,' Michod stated in court. He emphasized that the nurse had been dealing daily with the aftermath of Michael Schumacher's tragic skiing accident in 2013, which left him with catastrophic brain injuries. Her role was not only professional but also protective of the family's privacy. Despite her loyalty, she suffered a sexual aggression, which he described as truly unjust.

During the trial, a text message was read to the court that revealed the nurse's fear of losing her job if the alleged attack became known. The message expressed concern over Mawson's friendship with Schumacher's son, Mick. The nurse wrote, 'You are the best friend of his son. I don't want to lose my work place.

' This fear was realized when she was fired months later, leading to a delayed complaint about the incident. The nurse only reported the alleged rape two years after the event, after her dismissal. Prosecutors described the events of the evening in question. Mawson spent the evening with several Schumacher employees, and the nurse consumed a substantial amount of alcohol.

According to the indictment, she became so intoxicated that she was unable to stand, fell to the floor, and was carried to her room fully clothed by staff. The alleged rape subsequently took place in that room. The nurse woke up naked and in pain, noticing blood on her bedsheets. She testified that she could not remember what happened and had to ask other staff members.

When she contacted Mawson, he initially denied anything happening but later admitted, 'Yes'. Breaking down in tears, the nurse recounted her testimony: 'I had worked for the family for six years and that night I had been working six days non stop. I was very tired and I had had nothing to eat. When I later asked Joey if anything had happened that night, he said "Yes".

I contacted my doctor and was then referred to another doctor at the university hospital. I didn't immediately tell the Schumacher family what had happened. I couldn't remember anything from the night, I had to ask one of the other staff at the house.

They said I was drunk and that Joey had carried me to my room, I woke up naked and when I first contacted Joey to ask him if anything had happened he said "No" but then later said "Yes".

' Mawson, in his testimony, offered a different account. He claimed that he spent the night at the nurse's apartment, staying until dawn because he 'didn't want the employees to know about the intimate moment we had together'. He admitted to being drunk, stating, 'I hadn't realised how drunk I actually was. It wasn't until the next morning that I realised how drunk I had been.

During the night, I had assumed she was less drunk than I realised the next morning.

' He insisted that the nurse was flirtatious and that she initiated kissing and mutual touching. 'She was not intoxicated, she was alert and conscious, she was flirting and she managed to get her leg on the pool table. You could see from her body language she was being flirtatious. I knocked on her room and she invited me in,' he said.

Mawson's defense pointed to two videos, timed at 10.15pm and midnight on the evening of the alleged offenses, which were provided to the court but not shown. He claimed these videos proved the nurse was being flirtatious. The case continues as the court hears evidence from both sides. The Schumacher family's decision to fire the nurse has drawn sharp criticism, with her lawyer arguing that she was punished for being a victim.

The case highlights the complexities of power dynamics and trust within high-profile households. The trial is being closely watched, as it involves not only a serious criminal allegation but also the private life of one of the most famous sports families in the world





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