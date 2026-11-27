The shocking loss is sure to turn up the pressure on Schottenheimer after the Cowboys again failed to win consecutive games and made any path to the playoffs difficult at best.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brian Schottenheimer said he second-guesses plenty of his decisions, just not the one that will be dissected more than any other in his two seasons as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field with 2 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 Thanksgiving victory on Thursday. The Eagles got a chance for the win when Schottenheimer decided to go for it with a two-point lead on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dak Prescott was sacked at the 48 of the Eagles, who needed just 11 yards to give Elliott a shot at the long field goal with 7 seconds to go. A punt could have run off about 10 seconds and pinned the Eagles deep in their end of the field with no timeouts.