Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field with 2 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Dallas Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brian Schottenheimer said he second-guesses plenty of his decisions, just not the one that will be dissected more than any other in his two seasons as coach of theThe Eagles got a chance for the win when Schottenheimer decided to go for it with a two-point lead on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining.was sacked at the 48 of the Eagles, who needed just 11 yards to give Elliott a shot at the long field goal with 7 seconds to go.

A punt could have run off about 10 seconds and pinned the Eagles deep in their end of the field with no timeouts. The shocking loss is sure to turn up the pressure on Schottenheimer after the Cowboys again failed to win consecutive games and made any path to the playoffs difficult at best.

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“Absolutely not in that situation,” Schottenheimer said when asked if he second-guessed the decision. “There's things that come up and you look at the film and you want to know, ‘What do you think about that? ’ But that situation, absolutely not. ”, a quarterback who couldn't win the backup job behind Prescott in training camp this year, throw for 331 yards in just his third career start.