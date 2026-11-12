Schools Remove David Walliams Books Amid Grooming Allegations

Educational institutions withdraw best-selling author's novels following sexual misconduct claims. The Department for Education faces pressure to issue clear guidance for headteachers managing the controversy.

Schools across England are actively removing books written by David Walliams from their library shelves following serious allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming teenagers as young as fifteen. Headteachers state they are withdrawing novels by the best-selling author to prevent pupils from feeling traumatized after hearing reports about his alleged behavior. The Association of School and College Leaders, represented by general secretary Pepe Di'Iasio, is pressing the government for clear guidance to help schools make informed decisions.

Core Mechanism of Book Withdrawals

The decision to remove these titles currently rests with individual school leaders, creating a fragmented response across the education sector. Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Charitable Trust which runs fifty-eight schools in England, explained that he wanted to avoid children becoming upset by seeing the books. He told BBC Breakfast that no child can be protected from hearing about the story about David Walliams on television, radio, or newspapers. Parents are going to be talking about it, so when a child wanders into a school and into the library and sees his name or perhaps sees his photo on a book, it can be very traumatizing for some children.

Also read David Walliams Slashes North London Mansion Price by £1.45m

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Pepe Di'Iasio has called on the Government to help schools decide what action to take. He said they will be talking to colleagues from the Department for Education today to ask for some clarity, transparency, advice and guidance. The goal is to ensure headteachers are making informed decisions that are part of a national context and appropriately based in law. This request for guidance comes after author Chloe Combi shared that she was told in 2015 to warn schools that Walliams was not an appropriate booking. She spoke to BBC News about a conversation with a senior figure in the publishing industry who advised her to inform head teachers or teachers that he is not a good booking.

Real-World Impact on Markets and Libraries

Walliams wrote more than forty books, and in 2018 they constituted 44 per cent of all sales of HarperCollins children's titles. The publisher generated revenue of £100million by 2019 from these works. A former staff member at HarperCollins claimed this week that normal working practices had to be changed around Walliams. The staff member alleged that young women were not sent on their own to his home, that he had a sexual relationship with at least one junior employee, and that he pursued another. Additionally, an Australian-made movie titled Fing, which has been turned into an upcoming movie, originally featured a cameo by Walliams.

Advertisement

Future Steps and Library Divergence

Distributors confirmed this week that Walliams will no longer appear in the upcoming movie, which is set to be released in cinemas on January 14. Public libraries are taking different approaches on whether to remove his books. Kent County Council, among others, said they will stay on its shelves for now. A spokesman for the local authority, which is controlled by Reform UK, said there are no plans to remove Walliams's books because decisions about its stock are not made through blanket bans on individual authors. Medway Council insisted that the books should remain available to readers unless their content is illegal.

Surrey County Council said decisions on stock are based on reader demand, usage and maintaining a relevant, balanced collection. West Sussex County Council said it would continue to stock books by Walliams, but would not be buying any more titles. Meanwhile, a large catalogue of Walliams's books have been taken off library shelves in Camden, north London, and placed into storage. A Camden Council spokesperson stated that following these allegations, they believe the most appropriate action is to remove these books from display to challenge harmful attitudes and promote healthy relationships.