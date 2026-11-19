The game is expected to leave millions of gamers glued to screens, and parents, teachers, school administrators and human resources departments managing a flood of sick calls and unexcused absences.

Vincent Riedel wants to skip school Thursday. His father, David Riedel, is not so sure, but he’s willing to hear him out.

“We’re currently at the dinner table negotiating,” Riedel said Wednesday night as Vincent, 15, a high school freshman in Pittsburgh, made what he found to be a surprisingly convincing argument to spend the next day playing “Grand Theft Auto VI” instead. “Grand Theft Auto VI,” a highly anticipated game over a decade in the making, is rolling out worldwide as the clocks tip into Thursday.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

The game is expected to leave millions of gamers glued to screens, and parents, teachers, school administrators and human resources departments managing a flood of sick calls and unexcused absences. It even has a diagnosis, “GTA Flu,” and it’s spreading worldwide. The game, too, is already a global phenomenon, with wildly positive reviews — and it is engaging deeper sentiments.

“It’s a profound moment in capitalism and democracy where people feel like they aren’t getting a fair share,” said Dmitri Williams, a professor of communication at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. “It’s not surprising that media with antiheroes would be successful. They’re almost a protest vote. ” But the cultural juggernaut has presented a novel challenge.

Riedel received a message an English teacher sent to parents Wednesday morning addressing “rumors” that many students would miss her Thursday classes, which could include “a short assessment on poetry. ” “Hope to see all my wonderful students tomorrow,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“They can play all weekend! ” For some companies, the arrival of “Grand Theft Auto VI” has been months in the making, as employees have booked personal time off well in advance. A Silicon Valley company, Logitech, offered a new floating holiday for employees to play video games after internal research showed engaging in virtual worlds reduced anxiety and improved productivity, according to a statement.

Robin Piispanen, the global general manager and vice president of Logitech, said about 70% of his team — which amounts to hundreds — had already planned to cash in the off-day Thursday. In Australia, KFC had a tongue-in-cheek excuse to miss work. The chain planned to livestream a faux funeral for a fictional “Ann Alibi” during the Australian workday Thursday.

The game series has countless fans, and the arrival of the sequel has kindled feelings of nostalgia and camaraderie, experts said. There’s something exciting for a young person who finds community through creating bonds by while gaming, said Carly Kocurek, a professor in game design and experimental media at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

“That sense of belonging is really, really powerful,” she said. The experience spans generations. While Logitech is offering paid time off, high schools across the country are bracing for sick days. The scale remains unknown, and different schools have taken different approaches to managing it.

Dr. Jim Brauer, principal of Atlantic High School in Atlantic, Iowa, had a warning for his students and words for the video game’s creators.

“To the students currently developing elaborate excuses,” Brauer said in a public message on Facebook. “I admire the creativity. I really do. Unfortunately, our attendance procedures remain unchanged.

” He went on to address Rockstar Games, the developer of “Grand Theft Auto VI”.

“You made a game about stealing cars,” Brauer said. “Tomorrow, you’re apparently planning to steal our entire student body. Thank you?!? ” Esteban Malacara, the academy principal at Jerome I. Case High School in Racine, Wisconsin, thought about addressing the rumors in an email blast but ultimately felt strange writing “‘Grand Theft Auto’ into a correspondence with all the families,” he said Wednesday night.

Advertisement

“Maybe I don’t want to bring attention to it,” Malacara said, adding that the game’s release and its implications for attendance at the school of nearly 2,000 students had been “on the radar” since the summer. He expected at least “some tired kids in seats” Thursday. Malacara, 48, has fond memories of skipping high school for record releases at Best Buy.

“I can remember the excitement,” he said. “I can understand it. ” Amar Humphrey, 15, a freshman at Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts in Chicago, said he had heard chatter that “a lot of people” would not be joining him at school Thursday. But it was the first that his uncle, Chuck Neely, the school’s student engagement director, was hearing of it.

“Who is going to say ahead of time they’re not coming to school? ” Neely said. Dillon Fleming, an algebra teacher at Food and Finance High School in New York City, said his students had voted to push back a test from Thursday to Monday. Now he’s left wondering why.

“I would be disappointed in the parents, for the most part, allowing kids to stay home for a video game,” Fleming said. “That would disappoint me. ” But Riedel, at least, seemed to be leaning toward letting his son stay home. The teenager had insisted that he already had good grades — and made an even stronger pitch.

“Do you have a favorite game you played as a kid and you love a lot? ” Riedel said of their conversation.

“If they made another one of those, would you want to wake up, play some, and then go to school and wait all day? ” “It’s sort of akin to the Beatles showing up in town,” Riedel said.

“What’s one day of school for an event like that? ” This article originally appeared in The New York Times .