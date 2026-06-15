Schoolgirl's Viral 'Stare at a Wall' Response to UK Social Media Ban Proposal

A teenage girl's deadpan reaction to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plan to ban under-16s from social media has gone viral, sparking widespread amusement and debate. The student, Isabella, when asked how she would spend her free time without social media, simply replied 'Stare at a wall,' a response that quickly spread across platforms and was hailed as iconic. The government's proposed legislation, set to take effect by spring 2027 if approved, aims to protect children's online wellbeing by imposing strict age restrictions and default safety settings on social media, gaming, and live-streaming platforms. While some praised the teen's humor, other students expressed mixed feelings about adapting to a life without apps, highlighting the pervasive role of digital media in youth culture. The crackdown extends beyond social media to include AI chatbots and potential curfews, though encrypted messaging services are exempt.

A schoolgirl has gone viral after delivering a brutally honest one-line response to Sir Keir Starmer 's plans to ban under-16s from social media. The teenager left BBC Breakfast viewers in stitches when she was asked how she would spend her free time if she could no longer access her favourite apps.

Without missing a beat, Isabella replied: 'Stare at a wall.

' Her deadpan answer quickly spread across social media, with viewers hailing the pupil as an 'icon' and declaring they were 'howling' at her reaction. The exchange came after Sir Keir announced on Monday that under-16s would be banned from accessing social media platforms under plans designed to protect young people's wellbeing and safety online. If approved by Parliament, the restrictions would come into force by spring 2027.

Unveiling the proposals, the Prime Minister said the move would give children more opportunities away from screens.

'That is all any parent wants. They want to know that Britain will be better for their children, that they will get a fair chance.

' The clip of Isabella immediately took off online, where viewers praised her for the comic timing. One person shared the moment on social media and wrote: 'This diva's got the best reaction to the social media ban x.

' 'Icon,' one person replied. Another wrote: 'SCREAMING.

' 'HOWLING,' said a third. While another added: 'Nah let this diva keep her social media.

' However, other pupils at Tarleton Academy in Lancashire - which already operates a strict phone-free policy, requiring pupils to place their devices in locked pouches throughout the school day - were not convinced by the changes. One boy was stunned to discover he had spent ten hours on his phone in a single day over the weekend. The pupil admitted much of that time had been spent on TikTok, 'scrolling because I'm bored'.

Asked how he would cope without social media, he said: 'I'll just have to adapt, maybe go read a book or go outside.

'I'll feel quite disappointed, because I've got nothing else to do throughout the day, so I'll just have to do other things that will be fun. ' The crackdown is set to go further than Australia's by taking 'world leading' action on gaming and live-streaming platforms so strangers will not be able to contact children. The restrictions will be required to be switched on by default for children up to 17.

And the Government is also looking at potential overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s. Further action will see so-called AI 'romantic companion' chatbots - designed to simulate sexual relationships or roleplay with users - having to enforce a minimum age of 18, while there will also be age restrictions on AI chatbots more widely. Encrypted messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in the UK's ban





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Social Media Ban Keir Starmer Under-16S Viral Response Isabella BBC Breakfast Online Safety Youth Wellbeing Age Restrictions AI Chatbots Gaming Platforms Encryption Whatsapp Signal UK Legislation 2027 Tiktok Screen Time Tarleton Academy

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