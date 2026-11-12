'School Spirits' Season 4: Tilly & Manheim Return, Maria Dizzia Upped

Paramount+ has set the Season 4 cast for School Spirits, with the return of Jennifer Tilley and Milo Manheim and a promotion for Maria Dizzia.

Add us as a Google Preferred SourceSeason 3 closed with a major plot twist for Maddie and Sandra . Maddie and her friends were able to save Split River High from destruction, while the villainous Van Heidt possessed Maddie’s mother, Sandra, for revenge.

The season ends with Sandra appearing threatening, and Maddie left to confront a dangerous new reality. Pierce Brosnan & Helen Mirren Talk Toxic 'MobLand' Marriage, Murder, Madness & What's Nextwill play Emmett, da vlogger who claims to be an expert on the paranormal and and an amateur inventor of useful ghost tech.

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He’s charming and kind, but as an outsider whose methods don’t always add up, can he be trusted?will portray Izzy, a rebellious girl from a neighboring high school who works the counter at the local record store.will play Tonya Terravina, a mysterious new presence from Split River’s past.

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Wise, resourceful, and fiercely independent, her arrival offers a new perspective on our supernatural world.will portray Alex Grey, a determined reporter convinced there’s more going on in Split River than anyone is saying.stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri, Maria Dizzia as Sandra Nears, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.was created by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. List also serves as an executive producer.

School Spirits is produced by Paramount Television Studios and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Jensen Huang Is Out As Nvidia CEO Amid Affair Scandal; Successor SoughtSubmit a comment