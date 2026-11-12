‘School Spirits’ Season 4: Milo Manheim, Jennifer Tilly to Return; Maria Dizzia Upped to Series Regular

'School Spirits' is bringing back some familiar favorites for Season 4.

return as Wally Clark, with Jennifer Tilly also returning as Deborah Hunter-Price. Maria Dizzia, who plays Sandra Nears, has also been upped to series regular status for the fourth season.

There had been discussion among fans of the series if Manheim would be back for Season 4, given his commitment toThe exact number of episodes he will appear in remains to be seen. Tilly originally joined the show in Season 3, while Dizzia has been with the show since its first season.

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Starz Beats Wall Street's Q3 Earnings Estimates as Net Loss Narrows to $35 Million, Linear TV Revenue DipsAlong with the returning cast members, “School Spirits” is adding four guest stars to Season 4. The new guest stars are: Christian Weissmann , Clara Alexandrova , Katharine Isabelle , and Briana Buckmaster . Full character descriptions can be found below.

“School Spirits” is currently in production in Canada. The supernatural drama, based on the graphic novel of the same name, centers on a group of teenage ghosts that haunt a high school in Wisconsin. Peyton List stars along with Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Ci Hang Ma, Miles Elliot, Dizzia and Manheim.

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“School Spirits” was created by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud, who are co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. List also serves as an executive producer. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Christian Weissmann joins the cast as ‘Emmett,’ a vlogger who claims to be an expert on the paranormal and an amateur inventor of useful ghost tech.

He’s charming and kind, but as an outsider whose methods don’t always add up, can he be trusted? Clara Alexandrova joins the cast as ‘Izzy,’ a rebellious girl from a neighboring high school who works the counter at the local record store. Katharine Isabelle joins the cast as ‘Tonya Terravina,’ a mysterious new presence from Split River’s past. Wise, resourceful, and fiercely independent, her arrival offers a new perspective on our supernatural world.

Briana Buckmaster joins the cast as ‘Alex Grey,’ a determined reporter convinced there’s more going on in Split River than anyone is saying. LaKeith Stanfield Previews ‘Molepeople’ Movie From Paramount Primal, Blumhouse Atomic Monster at New York Comic-Con Joey King, LaKeith Stanfield to Star in Provocative Alien Romance Comedy ‘Safe Space,’ Lucky Number, CAA Media Finance and WME Independent Launching Sales at AFM