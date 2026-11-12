School Spirits Season 4 Cast Returns and Expands with New Supernatural Mystery

School Spirits confirms Season 4 cast additions including new actors and promoted stars, continuing Maddie's ghostly investigation at Split River High.

Hit supernatural teen drama School Spirits is welcoming back two familiar actors for its upcoming fourth season. The new installment will bring back fan-favorite characters while expanding its ensemble with new additions. One recurring cast member will also be promoted ahead of the show's return.

Returning Characters and Supernatural Mystery

Manheim plays Wally Clark, a ghost who attended Split River High in the 1980s, while Tilly portrays Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price, the school's superintendent. Both characters will return to the show's ongoing supernatural mystery. This return ensures continuity for viewers who have followed the ghostly investigations unfolding across the previous seasons.

Also read ‘School Spirits’ Season 4: Milo Manheim, Jennifer Tilly to Return; Maria Dizzia Upped to Series Regular

Character Promotions and Backstory Depth

She will join as a series regular for the upcoming season. She plays Sandra Nears, the mother of Maddie Nears. Her storyline became more significant in Season 3 when the finale revealed that Alfred Van Heidt had possessed her body. This possession plotline leaves Sandra's storyline open for further exploration in the new season, adding psychological tension to the supernatural elements.

New Cast Members Join Paranormal Investigation

Will play Emmett, a paranormal vlogger and inventor. Clara Alexandrova joins as Izzy, a rebellious girl working at a record store. These new additions suggest a broader scope for the investigation, moving beyond just the student spirits. Their roles likely intersect with the existing mystery surrounding Maddie's disappearance and death.

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Guest Stars and Historical Connections

Will portray Tonya Terravina, a mysterious figure from Split River's past, and Briana Buckmaster will appear as Alex Grey, a reporter investigating the town's unusual activities. These guest stars add layers to the town's history and external pressures on the students. The inclusion of a reporter hints at potential public scrutiny or media involvement in the supernatural events.

Show Premise and Current Cast Details

Created by Nate and Megan Trinrud, School Spirits follows Maddie, a teenager who finds herself stuck in the afterlife at her high school after mysteriously disappearing. She begins investigating her own death with the help of other student spirits while trying to uncover the truth about what happened to her. The series also stars Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Ci Hang Ma, Miles Elliot, and Josh Zuckerman.

Major Developments in Previous Seasons

Its third season introduced major developments, including the revelation that ghosts could leave Split River High's boundaries. This rule change significantly alters the dynamics of the investigation and the constraints on the characters. The expanded freedom for the spirits allows for new plot avenues and increased stakes in the upcoming season.